YFN Lucci's Mugshots Surface as He Turns Himself In for Murder

The 'Key to the Streets' rapper surrenders to police after being wanted on a murder charge in Atlanta for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left one man dead in December.

AceShowbiz - YFN Lucci has turned himself in to police after being wanted for murder in Atlanta. The rapper surrendered himself on Wednesday evening, January 14, according to local news reports.

The hip-hop star, whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, was booked into the Fulton County Jail shortly before 11 P.M., Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Shortly after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail, his mugshots and a screenshot of his booking record surfaced online.

Lucci is facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly shootout in December. According to the booking record, he's also facing charges for aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity and possession of a firearm. He's additionally accused of theft by shoplifting which may bring a misdemeanor charge.

Atlanta police announced Tuesday, January 12 that the rapper is named a suspect in a shootout that left one man dead and another injured in the southwest area of the city last month. Two other suspects, 23-year-old Ra'von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts, were previously arrested on similar charges in Miami for their alleged roles in the December 10 shooting.

According to the police report, James Adams, 28, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head last month in the 900 block of Peeples Street and later died of his injuries. A second gunshot victim, 32, arrived at a nearby fire station with a wound to the abdomen a short time later and survived. Police determined the shootings were related.

Police believe the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Dimmock Street and Adams' body was dropped off nearby. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene.

Reginae Carter appeared to response to YFN Lucci being wanted for murder.

After news of Lucci being wanted by police broke, his girlfriend Reginae Carter appeared to respond to it with a cryptic post on her Instagram Story. "Most people won't support you until they see it's popular to support you," read a quote reposted by the daughter of Lil Wayne.

Lucci turned himself in hours after releasing a new music video for his song "Rolled On".