Betty White Shares Secret to Long Life as She Approaches 99th Birthday

WENN/Dennis Van Tine Celebrity

While she will be having a quiet birthday no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the comedian looks forward to 'visiting with close friends and bringing food to my animal friends' once things return to normal.

Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Betty White is spilling the beans on the secret to her long life. The Rose Nylund depicter on "The Golden Girls" will turn 99 on Sunday, January 17, and days before reaching the special milestone, she revealed the tips on what keeps her forever young.

The 98-year-old comedienne made the revelation during an interview with PEOPLE. "A sense of humor," she first divulged. "Don't take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others - not that I would - but you cannot lie to yourself."

"Again, having a sense of humor," the veteran actress went on stressing. "Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside. Takes up too much energy being negative. Also having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time."

The actress known for her portrayal of Elka Ostrosky on "Hot in Cleveland" disclosed that she has preferred to see the good in everything instead of the bad. "I don't like the other side," she spilled to the outlet. "The positive side is a lot more fun."

This was not the first time Betty spilled her secret to her long life. When speaking to Parade magazine in 2018, she mentioned, "I know it sounds corny, but I try to see the funny side and the upside, not the downside. I get bored with people who complain about this or that. It's such a waste of time."

Betty is now approaching a new age. When asked about her feelings regarding that matter, she told PEOPLE, "I am blessed with good health, so turning 99 is no different than turning 98." She is also eager to "visiting with close friends and bringing food to my animal friends" once the coronavirus pandemic calms down.

Back in January 2020, Betty received special birthday wishes from her co-stars in "The Proposal", Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. In a video shared by Ryan on his Instagram page, he and Sandra could be seen amusingly battling over which "loves you more" to the tune of "Happy Birthday to You".