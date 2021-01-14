 
 

Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift

WENN/John Rainford
The Duchess of Cambridge, who just turned 39 on January 9, is reportedly taken aback by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's birthday gifts which include a 'thoughtful' card and multiple presents.

  Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Middleton has received a "surprise" birthday gift from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The wife of Prince William, who just turned 39 on January 9, was said to have been moved by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's sweet gesture.

Revealing the Duchess of Cambridge's reaction to the special gift was Us Weekly. "It was a nice surprise," the outlet quoted as a source saying. "[she] wasn't expecting anything from the couple." The outlet also reported that she got a "thoughtful" card and multiple gifts from the pair.

Birthday gift aside, Kate was unveiled to have a "low-key" celebration with Prince William and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at their country home Anmer Hall. "They baked a huge caramel and vanilla cake with 39 candles, and she was gifted a bouquet from the kids and diamond and sapphire earrings from William, which she loves," an insider told the publication.

Kate herself has thanked everyone who sent her birthday wishes. On her joint Twitter account with her husband, it is noted, "Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess' birthday. Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time."

The royal also received birthday shout-outs from her in-laws, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. They tweeted, "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge!" Queen Elizabeth's Twitter account additionally shared a message that read, "Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday today! #HappyBirthdayHRH.(sic)"

Kate's birthday came after she and Prince William were reported to make a plan of visiting Meghan and Harry in the U.S. sometime in 2021. The royal brothers were said to try repairing their fractured relationship. The brothers were also claimed to be "looking forward to spending time together in person the moment it's safe to travel."

