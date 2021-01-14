Jon Gosselin Rushed to 'Packed' ER Amid Terrible COVID-19 Battle

Instagram Celebrity

The 43-year-old 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star recalls during his appearance on 'Dr. Oz' his terrifying experience when he had the novel virus earlier this year.

AceShowbiz - Jon Gosselin had a health scare earlier this year. In a clip from his upcoming appearance on "Dr. Oz", the "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star opens up about his terrifying experience when he had COVID-19.

"My stepdaughter, Jordan, [girlfriend] Colleen [Conrad]'s daughter, took me to the hospital and I had a 104.8 [degree fever]," he tells Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Thursday, January 14 episode. He then shares that he was taken to a "packed" emergency room, explaining, "I was in a wheelchair. I had to wait in the ER. It was packed, like, the hospital was full and then they put me on a gurney and put me in the hallway in the waiting room, so I could get a temporary room."

The 43-year-old goes on to recall, "Once they evaluated me and did all of my blood work, all of a sudden, I'm getting antibiotics, steroids and a plasma antibody transfusion for COVID. It happened really fast."

The ex-husband of Kate Gosselin adds that the doctor moved him "up to another room, a more permanent room. Then I just remember sleeping and it was just surreal. Like, 'What?' " His condition was so bad that he barely remembered what happened during the three days he was hospitalized. "I didn't even realize why I was there until, like, three days later," he says.

Later in the episode, he also addresses his estranged kids Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel, who are living with Kate. "I hope that one day I can be part of your life," he says to the teens. "I'm glad that I got a second chance. I was more concerned about myself in the hospital and getting better and getting back to my family. I miss them."

"That's another surreal part of my life that I have developed a thick skin around to move forward, to just help Hannah and Collin right now, since they live with me. Those are things that I want to build towards," Jon, who was accused of abusive behavior, concludes.