Kate Middleton Pays Tribute to Frontline Workers on 39th Birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge honors those working on the front line during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as the mother of three celebrates her 39th birthday.

Jan 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has paid tribute to frontline workers on her birthday.

The royal turned 39 on Saturday (09Jan21) and shared a message on her joint Twitter account with her husband, Prince William, in which they praised those who have been battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

They wrote, "Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess' birthday. Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time."

Catherine's in-laws, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, tweeted, "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge!" while Queen Elizabeth's Twitter account posted the message, "Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday today! #HappyBirthdayHRH. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Prince William has revealed he and his wife speak to their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, every day about the work the NHS have been doing throughout the pandemic.

In a video call with NHS staff from Homerton University Hospital, he shared, "You're all in my thoughts and Catherine and I, and all of the children, talk about all of you guys every day."

"We're making sure the children understand the sacrifices that all of you are making."

William, who is joint patron of NHS Charities Together, added, "A huge thank you for all the hard work, the sleepless nights, the lack of sleep, the anxiety, the exhaustion and everything that you are doing, we are so grateful. Good luck, we are all thinking of you."