 
 

Prince William and Kate Middleton May Come to U.S. to Visit Harry and Meghan Markle This Year

Prince William and Kate Middleton May Come to U.S. to Visit Harry and Meghan Markle This Year
WENN/John Rainford
Celebrity

Words are the Cambridge couple plans to 'travel to Santa Barbara and see the Sussexes' at their new home as the royal brothers attempt to repair their fractured relationship.

  • Jan 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince William and Kate Middleton are willing to go the extra mile to reach Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Cambridge couple is reportedly planning to come to the U.S. and visit the Sussexes at their new Montecito home sometime in 2021 as the royal brothers attempt to repair their fractured relationship.

A source notes that "William and Harry's fallout was very real, very ugly and incredibly intense" following the latter and his wife's exit as senior members of the U.K. royal family. The so-called insider tells Us Weekly, "They'd reached an impasse, there was so much mud under the bridge and a lot of people felt their feud was beyond repair."

"It's certainly been a roller-coaster for everyone involved, especially the brothers, who are vowing not to let things get this out of hand in the future and have learned a lot from this difficult experience," the insider explains. But as the brothers take steps toward reconciliation, the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, welcomes the news with "a lot of rejoicing."

  See also...

William and Harry are said to be "looking forward to spending time together in person the moment it's safe to travel," noting they will likely reunite in England. While it's unclear when the homeland reunion will take place considering the country is currently in its third national lockdown, the source adds, "But at some point in 2021, the Cambridges will travel to Santa Barbara and see the Sussexes on their new home turf."

Prior to this, it's reported that Megan rejected Kate and Sophie, Countess of Wessex's, attempts to reach out to her following her emotional interview in which she opened up about her struggle to navigate as a British royal family member while she was pregnant with her first child, Archie. According to royal correspondent Rebecca English, as quoted by Daily Mail, Kate and Sophie attempted to get to Meghan shortly after the premiere of ITV's documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey", but their attempts to offer support were "rebuffed."

"William was also deeply hurt by suggestions from the Sussex camp that he, and particularly his wife, had cold-shouldered Meghan," so Rebecca claimed. "In fact, I have been told that Kate -- and the Countess of Wessex -- both repeatedly 'reached out' to the Duchess, particularly after she voiced her unhappiness on a television documentary. But they were rebuffed."

You can share this post!

Ray Fisher Dropped From 'The Flash' Movie After He Criticizes DC Boss

Donald Trump's Twitter Account Locked After Calling Capitol Hill Rioters 'Very Special'
Related Posts
Report: Kate Middleton 'Rebuffed' After Reaching Out to Meghan Markle Following Emotional Interview

Report: Kate Middleton 'Rebuffed' After Reaching Out to Meghan Markle Following Emotional Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ring In New Year With Tribute to Their Mothers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ring In New Year With Tribute to Their Mothers

Listen: Archie Wishes Everyone 'Happy New Year' in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Podcast

Listen: Archie Wishes Everyone 'Happy New Year' in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Podcast

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Is a Redhead in Family Christmas Card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Is a Redhead in Family Christmas Card

Most Read
Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage
Celebrity

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Actress Barbara Shelley Dies at 88 After Recovering From Covid-19

Actress Barbara Shelley Dies at 88 After Recovering From Covid-19

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction

Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Lori Harvey 'Hesitant' to Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey 'Hesitant' to Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

King Von's Fans Wish Death on Rival Rapper Quando Rondo's Little Daughter

King Von's Fans Wish Death on Rival Rapper Quando Rondo's Little Daughter

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Fabolous Ridiculed Over Gushing Post Toward Girlfriend Emily B

Fabolous Ridiculed Over Gushing Post Toward Girlfriend Emily B