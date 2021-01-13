 
 

Emma Roberts Shares First Pic of Her and Garrett Hedlund's Newborn Son

The 'American Horror Story' actress and first-time mom takes to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her little bundle of joy while announcing the baby's name.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Emma Roberts is sharing her joy after being a first-time mother. Two weeks after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, the "American Horror Story" actress finally set aside time to put out an introduction photo of their newborn son on social media.

On Tuesday, January 12, the 29-year-old new mom took to Instagram to post a picture of her cradling her little bundle of joy. "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she penned, before unraveling the name she and her boyfriend chose for their first child together, "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

Emma's post was met with rejoice by a number of her famous friends. One in particular was her "Scream Queens" co-star Lea Michele who gushed, "This is so beautiful Em. Ever loves his new best friend." Ashley Benson of "Pretty Little Liars" raved, "I love you em. Sooo happy for you." Fellow actress Reese Witherspoon additionally exclaimed, "Oh baby!! Congrats!!"

The "Holidate" star gave birth to baby Rhodes on December 27, 2020. A source told TMZ that the baby weighed in at 9 pounds at the time of his birth. The insider went on to note that "both baby and mama bear are doing great after the delivery," and the "Tron: Legacy" actor stayed by the actress' side during labor.

Emma made public her pregnancy via Instagram back in late August the same year. Putting her baby bump in display, the niece of Julia Roberts shared some snaps of her with a happy-looking Garrett. In the caption of the post, she offered a hint on the gender of their then-unborn child. "Me...and my two favourite guys," she wrote.

Emma and Garrett were first linked romantically in March 2019 after they were seen holding hands during an outing in Los Angeles. She was previously engaged to her "American Horror Story" co-star, Evan Peters. However, she and Evan were reported to have called off their engagement shortly after Valentine's Day weekend.

