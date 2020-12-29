Emma Roberts Gives Birth to First Child With Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Instagram Celebrity

An insider shares that 'both baby and mama bear are doing great after the delivery' with Garrett staying by the 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' alum's side during the process.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund! It has been reported that the "Scream Queens" star and her beau have officially become parents as she had given birth to a healthy baby boy named Rhodes in Los Angeles on December 27. TMZ is the first to report.

A source claimed to the news outlet that the baby, who is the couple's first child together, weighed in at nine pounds. The insider further shared that things went well as "both baby and mama bear are doing great after the delivery" with Garrett staying by her side during the process.

Emma has yet to confirm the report.

Emma announced that she and Garrett, whom she started dating in 2019 following her split from on-and-off boyfriend Evan Peters, were expecting a child together back in August. The "American Horror Story: Coven" actress treated her Instagram followers to a picture of her craddling her baby bump while holding her boyfriend's hand. "Me…and my two favorite guys," so she captioned the snap.

In an interview, Emma claimed that she found the gloomy 2020 bearable thanks to her pregnancy. "I feel so lucky that I've had something so beautiful to look forward to in the midst of such a hard and difficult year for everybody, so I feel very lucky that I get to meet my baby boy at the end of the year," the "Holidate" star said during her appearance on "Today" back in October.

The niece of Julia Roberts initially wanted to keep her pregnancy a secret until her own mom Kelly Cunningham accidentally broke the news of her pregnancy on Instagram. "I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low key but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Which, mothers and Instagram, it's a bad combination," she quipped on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". "She definitely spilled the beans."

"When I said to her, 'Mom, you revealed my pregnancy.' She goes, 'Emma, you announced it!' And I said, 'No I didn't. That was a tabloid.' She goes, 'Oh I didn't... that wasn't clear,' " she went on to recall. "We kind of laughed. We kind of got into a fight. I blocked her at one point," she quipped, adding that it's a "good story to tell the baby."