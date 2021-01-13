CNN Reporter Sara Sidner in Tears During COVID-19 Coverage

CNN TV

Sidner couldn't hold back her tears while delivering her reports on COVID-19 and its impact on communities of color from California in the Tuesday episode of 'New Day'.

In her coverage, Sidney interviewed Juliana Jimenez Sesma, who lost her mother and stepfather less than two weeks apart. Sesma and her family held a funeral in a parking lot. "This is the tenth hospital that I have been - I'm sorry," Sidner told host Alisyn Camerota before choking up on her tears. "I apologize. I'm gonna try to get through this," she added.

"This is the tenth hospital that I have been in, and to see the way that these families have to live after this, and the heartache that goes so far and so wide... It's really hard to take," Sidner went on to say with tears in her eyes. "I'm sorry, Alisyn."

Camerota assured Sidner that there was "no apology needed." She went on to say, "We've been watching your reporting on the ground throughout this horrific year, and we have all been struck by the grief - by the collective grief that all of us are in."

Continuing her report, Sidner shared, "These families should not be going through this. No family should be going through this. Do whatever you can to keep this from killing your family members and your neighbors and your friends and your teachers and doctors and firefighters. All of these people are here to help you, but you have to do your part."

Her report also touched so many hearts including CNN Political Correspondent Abby Phillip's. "[email protected] we love you. Thank you for your heart and dedication to your work. The stories you tell will save lives," he told Sidner on Twitter. To that, Sidner replied, "Thank you @abbydphillip. I needed to compose myself but failed. This means a lot."