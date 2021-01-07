Kristin Cavallari Dubs 2020 as Best Year of Her Life Despite Jay Cutler Divorce

WENN/Jody Cortes Celebrity

On her 34th birthday, the 'Very Cavallari' star reflects on the last 12 months of her life and admits that it feels good to be able to be 'back to my old self.'

Jan 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari managed to focus on positive things that happened last year despite her divorce from Jay Cutler. When celebrating her 34th birthday, the former star of "The Hills" dubbed 2020 as the "best year" of her life.

On Tuesday, January 5, the TV personality shared on Instagram a black-and-white picture of her smiling. "33 was a crazy year to say the least. The ups and downs, highs and lows. But I can honestly say it was one the best years of my life. Lots of growth and opportunity. I feel like I'm back to my old self and it feels really damn good. This is 34," she raved in the caption.

Kristin's post was met with birthday greetings from many. One in particular was her rumored boyfriend Jeff Dye who exclaimed, "Happpppyyyyyy Birthdaaaayyyyyyy!!!" Her famous friend Jana Kramer additionally raved, "Ahhhh happy birthday love!!!" Nikki Bella echoed similar sentiment, "Happy Birthday!!"

The birthday celebration came after Kristin announced in April 2020 that she and her husband of nearly eight years, Jay, have called it quits. Posting a throwback picture of them together, she declared, "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce."

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," she added. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Later in September, the "Very Cavallari" star, who shares three children with the NFL athlete, opened up to PEOPLE that the split was the "hardest" decision" she has ever made. "It didn't happen overnight," she told the outlet at that time. "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made."

Though so, Kristin revealed that she did not regret her choice. "I'm proud for making this decision," she spilled. "It wore at me every single day for years. I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I'm just feeling the best I've felt in a really long time. I'm really excited about the future all around."