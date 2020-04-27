 
 

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Heading for Divorce After Vacation in Bahamas

The former member of 'The Hills' and her husband have decided to call off their marriage after defiantly jetting to the Bahamas despite coronavirus lockdown.

  Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Reality TV personality Kristin Cavallari and retired American football star Jay Cutler are heading for divorce after almost seven years of marriage.

The former "The Hills" star broke the news to fans on Instagram on Sunday morning, April 26, 2020.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the mother-of-three began.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Making it clear there is no animosity between the separating couple, she continued, "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Cavallari began dating the ex-Chicago Bears quarterback in 2010 and they wed in June 2013.

They share sons Camden, seven, and Jaxon, five, and daughter Saylor, four.

The split news emerges just days after the family returned to the U.S. from the Bahamas, where they had been stranded for three weeks after defiantly jetting to the tropical island for a vacation in mid-March, just as lockdown measures were being put in place across the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

