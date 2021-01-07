Ceraadi Calls Out Saweetie and Doja Cat for Copying Their 'BFF' Song for 'Best Friend'

Instagram Music

Saweetie responds to the RnB hip-hop duo's post on Instagram about the alleged plariagism with what seems to be a sarcastic comment, prompting applause from Instagram users.

Jan 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - The music video of Saweetie and Doja Cat's upcoming collaborative track "Best Friend" has yet to be officially released, but it has already caused controversy. On Wednesday, January 6, a Doja Cat stan account shared a sneak peek at the visuals and R&B hip-hop duo Ceraardi thought that it looked and sounded like their track "BFF".

Taking to their Instagram account, the group shared a side-by-side comparison picture from their music video and Doja & Saweetie's visuals for the new track. The group highlighted some similar scenes including those featuring the twosome riding a car and dancing in front of their car.

Ceraadi also attached some screenshot of tweets that backed up their accusations. "that new saweetie and doja looks fun but i can't help but think of ceraadi's song they just dropped last year...," one tweet read. "look up BFF by ceraadi very similar sounds. that's all imma say," another person said, while someone else responded, "wow, just watched it, the beat is kinda similar + the aesthetic..."

Captioning the post, Ceraadi left several emojis and tagged both Saweetie and Doja. Saweetie apparently noticed the tag and responded in the comment section, "Omg we'll totallyyyy add you in the credz! MY IDOLS." However, judging by the emojis that she attached at the end of her reply, it was likely that the "Back to the Streets" raptress was just being sarcastic.

Fans applauded Saweetie for her epic response as one said, "It's the sarcasm for me." Another reply read, "It's the 'we'll TOTALLY add you to the credits' for me TOP SHADEEEEEE." One other user noted that Ceraadi wasn't the first one to do the concept, writing, "Nicki and Lauren did this in good form." Similarly, one person commented, "Seen this concept plenty of times they will be alright."

While "Best Friend" is said to be released this week, the track was released prematurely on Apple Music last December. That prompted the "My Type" femcee to put her label WBR on blast. "I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about," she wrote on Twitter on December 4, 2020. "I feel disrespected. I'm hands on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for 'best friends.' The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists' art."

In another tweet, Saweetie continued, "We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem. And for this to happen? wow...." She also revealed in a follow-up tweet that they uploaded the incorrect version, saying, "The wrong version at that smh. Like wtf???"