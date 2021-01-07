Gwen Stefani Blames Blake Shelton for Their Postponed Wedding Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Instagram Celebrity

When making a virtual appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the No Doubt frontwoman admits to wondering why her longtime beau didn't propose to her sooner.

AceShowbiz - Gwen Stefani wished Blake Shelton had proposed to her sooner. Admitting that she has not prepared anything for her wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the No Doubt frontwoman lightheartedly placed the blame that they have to wait longer to get married on her fiance.

The 51-year-old made the honest confession in the Tuesday, January 5 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". Speaking of her postponed nuptials to the country crooner, she said, "We have no plans because of the pandemic. It's like, 'Blake, why couldn't you have done it before?' Now, we can't have a wedding with the pandemic."

During the interview, Gwen spilled that Blake popped the big question not long after she questioned the future of their relationship. "I think he had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier and I gotta tell you, I was sorta like, 'What's happening with us?' It was kind of in my mind like, 'We've been together a long time now. What's going on?' " she told host Jimmy Fallon. "I was in that place in my head."

The "Don't Speak" songstress then detailed the "magical" proposal which took place at the country star's Oklahoma ranch. "My brother was trying to cook a hobo stew at home [at the time], so he was like 'We gotta get back, it's gonna burn!' My son was like 'I gotta go to the bathroom,' " she first recounted.

"Nobody wanted to be there and out of nowhere, [Blake] just had this ring that was like in a cabinet when I opened it," she went on recalling. "I was like 'Oh, get the fire started [I] wasn't expecting it at the moment that it happened, at all. Didn't have any idea, nobody knew."

Blake and Gwen announced their engagement in late October 2020. Breaking the news was the mother of three when she shared an Instagram picture of her kissing the longtime coach of "The Voice" as she flaunted the sparkle. He reposted the snap, but wrote a different message that read, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life... I love you. I heard a YES!"