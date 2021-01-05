 
 

Logan Paul Slammed as Clout Chaser by Brother Jake for Challenging Chris Hemsworth

The controversial YouTuber is dissed by his own brother Jake Paul after challenging the 'Thor' actor ahead of his upcoming fight with boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

  • Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - YouTube star Logan Paul has challenged "Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth to a fight in the boxing ring.

Paul is set to face off with undefeated former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Jr. next month (Feb21) for a "special exhibition fight", and he's already looking ahead to his next opponent.

Responding to a social media video uploaded by Chris showing himself working on the pads, Logan commented, "I'll fight him after Mayweather."

Hemsworth has yet to respond to the remark, but he is a big Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fan and has used martial arts in his training regimes.

However, he has never had a professional fight, unlike Logan - who lost by a split-decision against fellow YouTube star KSI in 2019.

Meanwhile, Logan's younger brother Jake is not convinced about his brother's chances of beating Mayweather, and believes that the match-up will damage boxing's reputation.

He said, "My brother's f**ked. It's bad for the sport. I think it's just for clout."

"I wish him the best of luck. I just like - don't get in there with a guy who's never even been knocked out..."

Jake has enjoyed a more successful start to his boxing career after tasting victory in his first two fights, and he hopes to take on Mayweather after his sibling's bout.

Weighing in on Logan's challenge to Hemsworth, Jake quipped, "And then I'll fight Mayweather.

Jake Paul is also into boxing. He recently challenged Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor after previously knocking out former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Nate Robinson in an undercard fight before Mike Tyson's clash with Roy Jones, Jr.

Conor hasn't responded to Jake's challenge yet.

