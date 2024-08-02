Logan Paul Doubles Down on Controversial Comments on Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif

Instagram Celebrity

The YouTuber and other high-profile social media users have faced criticism for spreading misinformation about the boxer competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics amid gender controversy.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Social media celebrities Logan Paul and Jake Paul, along with JK Rowling and Elon Musk, have come under fire for making false accusations about Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. The controversy stems from the boxer's quick victory over Italian Angela Carini at the Paris Olympics, which led to accusations that Khelif was transgendered and assigned male at birth.

Logan Paul expressed outrage on X (formerly Twitter), calling it "the purest form of evil" and claiming that a "man" had "beat up a woman." However, Khelif has reportedly always identified as a woman, and her disqualification from a previous boxing tournament due to XY chromosomes was disputed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), allowing her to compete in Paris.

After facing backlash, Logan Paul retracted his initial statement, admitting to spreading misinformation. However, he doubled down on his belief that biological men should not compete against biological women in sports. His brother, Jake Paul, has not apologized for his previous comments, which he continues to stand by.

"OOPSIES. I might be guilty of spreading misinformation along with the entirety of this app," he wrote. He later added, "I stand by my sentiment that biological men should not compete against biological women in any sport and if you disagree you're a sick f**k."

The controversy has raised questions about the intersection of sports and gender identity, with some expressing concern about the fairness of competition between transgender and non-transgender athletes. However, the IOC has emphasized its commitment to inclusion and the recognition of transgender athletes' identities.