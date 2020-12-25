 
 

Ashanti Is 'Feeling Much Better' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Ashanti Is 'Feeling Much Better' After Testing Positive for COVID-19
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Foolish' singer revealed her diagnosis on December 12, hours before she and Keyshia Cole were scheduled to face off as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's 'Verzuz'.

  • Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ashanti has given her fans an update on her condition after she announced that she contracted COVID-19 earlier this month. In an Instagram post on Thursday, December 24, the "Rock With U (Awww Baby)" singer thanked fans and friends for the prayers.

"Hey y'all. Just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your thoughts and prayers," so the singer wrote in the caption alongside a picture of her smiling. "I've gotten so many calls, texts, emails and DM's checking in on me and my family and I'm super grateful for that."

Later, much to fans' delight, Ashanti revealed that she's "feeling much better... Thanking God that my mom is out of the hospital and my dad is doing well." Concluding the post, she wrote, "Needless to say this will be a very different Christmas.. but still filled with gratitude and love. Thanks Bink for dropping off the herbal tea's. Merry Christmas Eve."

  See also...

Fabolous, 2 Chainz, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and La La Anthony were among those who expressed their excitement in the comment section upon hearing the news. Fans were also relieved as one commented, "I was worried about you since you hadn't posted since telling us you had COVID-19. I'm glad you and your family are better."

"So beautiful I'm glad to hear you and your family are doing better. much love," another user sent love to the songtress. Someone, meanwhile, urged her to keep following COVID-19 guidelines, "Just stop all that traveling and wear a mask please!! Stay safe."

Ashanti revealed her diagnosis on December 12, hours before she and Keyshia Cole were scheduled to face off as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's "Verzuz". "Hey y'all I can't believe I'm saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19," she told fans at the time. "I'm ok and not in any pain. I'm actually down to do the verzuz from my house... we're tring (sic) to figure it all out!!!"

"Verzuz" then announced in a statement that the battle was postponed. "Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight's @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ," the statement read. "Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime."

"We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti. Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It's truly affecting our community," the statement continued.

You can share this post!

Pope Francis' Instagram Caught Liking Another Model's Sexy Photo

Lil Pump Accused of Clout Chasing After Bizarre Eminem Diss
Related Posts
Ashanti Is Fine After Testing Positive for Covid-19 and Postponing Keyshia Cole Verzuz Battle

Ashanti Is Fine After Testing Positive for Covid-19 and Postponing Keyshia Cole Verzuz Battle

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Announced as Latest Pairing for Verzuz Battle

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Announced as Latest Pairing for Verzuz Battle

TikTok Star Danielle Cohn Insists She's Not Stealing Ashanti's Song Despite Backlash

TikTok Star Danielle Cohn Insists She's Not Stealing Ashanti's Song Despite Backlash

Ashanti Insists She Never Dated Ja Rule Despite Rumors: 'Our Chemistry Was So Ill'

Ashanti Insists She Never Dated Ja Rule Despite Rumors: 'Our Chemistry Was So Ill'

Most Read
Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look
Celebrity

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Shades Him Over His Relationship With 'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Tiffany Haddish Hoping for Common's Invite to Spend Holidays With Him Only to Turn It Down

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Diddy Gives Mom $1 Million Cheque and New Bentley on 80th Birthday

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and More Praying for Rock Star Leslie West Who's on Deathbed

Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and More Praying for Rock Star Leslie West Who's on Deathbed

Actress Eileen Pollock Dies at 73

Actress Eileen Pollock Dies at 73

Here's Pete Davidson's Reaction to Ariana Grande's Engagement to Dalton Gomez

Here's Pete Davidson's Reaction to Ariana Grande's Engagement to Dalton Gomez