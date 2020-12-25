Movie

Hollywood studios have a bunch of potential blockbusters and tentpoles lined up for next year in hopes of bringing back the industry to life after COVID-19 lockdown shut down the business.

Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - After months long of being confined in home and restricted to many leisure activities as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many can't wait to jump start 2021 in the hopes of opening a new chapter that will be filled with more positive things than what has been happening in the past 12 months. For movie lovers, one of the things to look forward to in the new year is being able to go back to theaters without having to worry about their safety to watch movies they have been highly-anticipating.

Finger-crossed that the said wish will come true, Hollywood studios are lining up a bunch of potential blockbusters and tentpoles that are expected to bring back the industry to life after COVID-19 lockdown basically shut down the business. Though the coronavirus outbreak has halted shootings of some projects, fans can rest assured that these production houses still have a bunch of exciting pics to offer. Additionally, with several films that were initially scheduled for 2020 having been pushed back to next year, there are more than enough options for fans to choose from.

Having been discussed and developed even several years before they will finally arrive, some of the movies have gained mass of eagerly-awaiting fans. If you're already struggling to decide which ones to watch when the time comes, or you haven't caught up with what are up in the sleeve for next year, AceShowbiz has prepared a guide to highly-anticipated movies in 2021 below.

4. HORROR Paramount Pictures/MGM/Universal Pictures If spooky is your definition of interesting, then here are a few options of films to watch that will meet your satisfaction. Following the success of 2018's "A Quiet Place", a sequel is a no-brainer. While the anticipation was high, the wait for "A Quiet Place: Part II" has been prolonged due to the delay caused by the pandemic. Still with John Krasinski at the helm, it follows the Abbotts who must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Amping up the suspense, it brings new major threats in the form of new creatures that lurk beyond the sand path. While a "A Quiet Place" franchise is bringing an unknown world to moviegoers, fans of horror films must be already familiar with "Candyman". The lore, which is based on the short story "The Forbidden" by Clive Barker, was first brought to life in 1992, with the upcoming movie being billed as a direct sequel. The previously-released trailer hints at a psychological twist in the plot that centers on a visual artist exploring the ghost story about a supernatural killer that is summoned by repeating his name five times into a mirror. With a screenplay written by Jordan Peele, it will hopefully bring justice to the underrated original movie. Coming the pumpkin festival, a fictional serial killer is back terrorizing in "Halloween Kills". Developed following the critical and financial success of 2018's "Halloween", the the twelfth installment in the horror franchise once again pits Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) against her relentless chaser Michael Myers, portrayed by James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle. As majority of the film had been completed before its original planned release last October, producer Jason Blum claimed to have watched it and gushed in March, "I just saw 'Halloween Kills'. It was So good. So good. It's intense. It's huge. It really feels really big." Other horror movies to be released in 2021: "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" (Jun. 4), "Spiral" (May 21)

5. DRAMA, ROMANCE Walt Disney Pictures/MGM/20th Century Fox Being faint-hearted is not a reason to avoid going to theaters altogether as there is also a bunch of selections for the gentle soul. "Cruella" is one of this kind of spectacles that will help people come to understanding of how Cruella de Vil, the wicked villain in 1996's "101 Dalmatians", turned into the ruthless and terrifying legend she is known today. With Craig Gillespie, who was behind awards-winning movie "I, Tonya" as director, "Cruella" is likely more than just a family movie that is easy to watch. Also seeing the formative years of a well-known figure, "Respect" is a biographical drama film based on the life of real singer Aretha Franklin. Oscar winner and singer Jennifer Hudson is taking on the lead role, having proven her singing prowess that hopefully will bring justice to the reenactment of the late Queen of Soul's musical performances. Not only depicting her journey to stardom, but it will also explore her interpersonal relationships, most notably how her abusive husband and autocratic father helped inspire and shape her epochal music. In addition to those two films mentioned above, there is "West Side Story" for those looking for something more romantic. Directed by prolific and awards-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg who doesn't need further introduction, its screenplay is expected to hew more closely to the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name than to previous film adaptation, which was released in 1961. Starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as the film's leads, the musical drama is a new take on a star-crossed love story set in 1950s New York City. Other drama movies to be released in 2021: "Cinderella" (Feb. 5), "Marry Me" (Feb. 12), "Newark" (Mar. 12), "King Richard" (Nov. 19)