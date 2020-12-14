 
 

Ashanti Is Fine After Testing Positive for Covid-19 and Postponing Keyshia Cole Verzuz Battle

The 'Foolish' singer assures fans that she's OK after she has been forced to postpone her scheduled battle with Keyshia Cole as she was diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus.

  • Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ashanti was forced to scrap her Verzuz] hook up with Keyshia Cole on Saturday night (12Dec20), after the "Foolish" singer tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ashanti revealed her diagnosis hours before she and Cole were scheduled to face off as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's latest online back catalogue battle.

"Hey y'all I can't believe I'm saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19," she told fans. "I'm ok and not in any pain. I'm actually down to do the verzuz from my house... we're tring (sic) to figure it all out!!!"

But minutes after her post it was confirmed the event had been postponed via the official Verzuz account.

  See also...

"Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight's @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ," the statement read. "Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime."

"We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti. Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It's truly affecting our community."

Ashanti has since posted a video message, in which she says, "We all go through lessons in life... and hopefully this serves as a lesson that this pandemic is very real. Thank you guys so much for all of your love and prayers... Thank you to everyone supporting the verzuz... much love to @keyshiacole..."

The battle has now been rescheduled for 9 January (21).

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz launched VERZUZ in March (20) as a way of bringing music rivals and friends alike together. Highlight battles have included Gucci Mane vs. Young Jeezy, Snoop Dogg vs. DMX, Gladys Knight vs. Patti LaBelle, and Alicia Keys vs. John Legend.

