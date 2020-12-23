 
 

Tim McGraw Invites His 'Kiddos' to 'Game of Thrones' Christmas Dinner

The country star takes to Instagram to share a picture from 'a 'Game of Thrones' themed dinner' with his wife Faith Hill and their three daughters ahead of Christmas.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tim McGraw has enjoyed unique quality time with his family this holiday season. Ahead of Christmas, the "Live Like You Were Dying" hitmaker along with wife Faith Hill invited their "kiddos" to a "Game of Thrones"-themed dinner, and shared the experience online.

On Monday, December 21, the 53-year-old took to Instagram to share two photos taken from the event. The first picture saw his wife Faith dressed up as Night King, his oldest daughter Gracie as King Joffrey Baratheon, his middle daughter Maggie as Jamie Lannister, and his youngest daughter Audrey as Sansa Stark.

Tim himself could be seen channeling Free Folk warrior and raider Tormund Giantsbane in the snap shared on the second page of the post. In the accompaniment of the Monday post, the country star wrote, "So we had a 'Game of Thrones' themed dinner at home with the kiddos. Merry Christmas!"

Tim's Christmas dinner was met with positive feedback from many. One in particular came from Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson who gushed, "This is the best thing ever." His fellow country singer Chris Young additionally sent out two crying laughing and one metal emojis in the comment section.

  See also...

One day afterwards, the father of three posted a glimpse of their kitchen that has been used to prepare for Christmas Eve celebration. He penned in the Tuesday, December 22 snap, "Game on! Christmas Eve sauce is cookin!! That Santa above the stove has been making our family smile for a whole lotta years! #MerryChristmas y'all!"

Hours later, Tim treated his fans once again to a picture of him and his family having another themed dinner night. This time around, they opted to go with "Harry Potter" costumes. In the photo shared, he could be seen transforming into Lucius Malfoy, while his wife appeared to portray Professor Trelawney.

Their oldest child Gracie dressed up as Ron Weasley, Maggie donned a Hagrid outfit, and Audrey put on a Harry Potter costume. Two additional family members joined them as well by dressing up as Luna Lovegood and Dobby the elf. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Harry Potter night. Who is who?"

Here's Pete Davidson's Reaction to Ariana Grande's Engagement to Dalton Gomez

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date
