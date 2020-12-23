 
 

Here's Pete Davidson's Reaction to Ariana Grande's Engagement to Dalton Gomez

The 'Saturday Night Live' star and the 'Side to Side' hitmaker dated and got engaged in the span of five months back in 2018 before deciding to go separate ways in September of the same year.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande shocked everyone when she announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez last week. Fans may be wondering how the "7 Rings" singer's ex-fiance Pete Davidson reacted to the news, and according to a new report, the comedian wishes nothing but the best for Ari.

A source told HollywoodLife.com that the "Saturday Night Live" star is "really happy for her." The insider continued, "From what he can tell, Dalton treats Ariana with total respect and like she deserves to be treated."

Pete allegedly is "happy for the time they spent together but also knows they've both moved on. He's glad she's happy and congratulates her on the next chapter." Another source, meanwhile, noted that Pete and Ariana "had an amazing moment together, [one] filled with so much love," during their 5-month relationship back in 2018.

"Pete knows that he will be connected to Ariana forever," the informant claimed. "But he is happy to see that she is able to move on, just as much as he has. He is very happy for her and only wishes her the best."

Pete and Ariana started dating in 2018 before getting engaged later in June. The 26-year-old and the "Side to Side" hitmaker's romance, however, didn't last long as they broke up in September of the same year.

Pete has been romantically linked to several women following the breakup. He dated Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and most recently Kaia Gerber. Pete and the 18-year-old model daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber sparked dating rumors in October 2019 after he was seen leaving her apartment building in New York City. However, their romance was short-lived as they called it quits in January of this year.

Meanwhile, Ariana announced her engagement to Dalton on Sunday, December 20. Taking to her Instagram account, she posted a slideshow of photos with her new fiance including two in which the singer gave fans a close-up look at her unique diamond and pearl engagement ring. "Forever n then some (sic)," she captioned the pictures.

