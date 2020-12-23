Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Thotiana' hitmaker and the 'Slide' raptress are pictured enjoying each other's companion while chowing down on a plate of chicken at Harold's Chicken in Hollywood.

AceShowbiz - Blueface, who has lately been featured with sexy-clad ladies on his OnlyFans videos, has set himself up a less wild date. The rapper has sparked dating rumors with fellow hip-hop artist Coi Leray, who happens to be Benzino's daughter, after they were spotted together at Harold's Chicken in Hollywood.

The rumored pair dined out together at the chicken joint last weekend, according to TMZ which obtained photos of the rumored lovebirds during their lunch outing. The site reports that the two appeared to be in a very flirty mood that afternoon.

A source tells the site that Blueface and Coi chowed down on a plate of chicken and enjoyed each other's companion. There were no other patrons at the restaurant at the time, so they managed to spend the time without any interruptions.

Blueface has been enjoying his single life lately, throwing parties with some sexy ladies at his home that were filmed for his OnlyFans show "Blue Girls Club". Prior to that, he was often involved in some drama with his on-and-off girlfriend and baby mama Jaidyn Alexxis.

Back in May, Jaidyn went berserk at the 23-year-old star's home. It was the "Respect My Cryppin" emcee himself who shared a video of his baby mama having violent outburst, holding a metal pooper scooper and using it to bang on the doors and windows, while he's remaining calm inside the house.

"baby mama drama, on crip," he mockingly narrated the clip. He exclaimed, "Damn, I got some good d**k," as he observed the supposed evidence of this incident. "Now she runnin', look."

Meanwhile, Coi previously dated Trippie Redd, which ended with a messy breakup. In November 2019, the "Topanga" hitmaker dissed his ex-girlfriend in "Leray", a track of his album "A Love Letter to You 4", for allegedly flirting with Lil Gotit.

Coi responded to Trippie's song on Twitter. "It was certainly a b***h move for Trip to go and name the song after me," she wrote at the time. "I heard all those songs 5 months ago. And he personally sent me Leray like a b***h and still puts it in his album."