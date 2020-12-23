 
 

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date

Blueface and Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Get 'Very Flirty' During Lunch Date
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Thotiana' hitmaker and the 'Slide' raptress are pictured enjoying each other's companion while chowing down on a plate of chicken at Harold's Chicken in Hollywood.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Blueface, who has lately been featured with sexy-clad ladies on his OnlyFans videos, has set himself up a less wild date. The rapper has sparked dating rumors with fellow hip-hop artist Coi Leray, who happens to be Benzino's daughter, after they were spotted together at Harold's Chicken in Hollywood.

The rumored pair dined out together at the chicken joint last weekend, according to TMZ which obtained photos of the rumored lovebirds during their lunch outing. The site reports that the two appeared to be in a very flirty mood that afternoon.

A source tells the site that Blueface and Coi chowed down on a plate of chicken and enjoyed each other's companion. There were no other patrons at the restaurant at the time, so they managed to spend the time without any interruptions.

Blueface has been enjoying his single life lately, throwing parties with some sexy ladies at his home that were filmed for his OnlyFans show "Blue Girls Club". Prior to that, he was often involved in some drama with his on-and-off girlfriend and baby mama Jaidyn Alexxis.

  See also...

Back in May, Jaidyn went berserk at the 23-year-old star's home. It was the "Respect My Cryppin" emcee himself who shared a video of his baby mama having violent outburst, holding a metal pooper scooper and using it to bang on the doors and windows, while he's remaining calm inside the house.

"baby mama drama, on crip," he mockingly narrated the clip. He exclaimed, "Damn, I got some good d**k," as he observed the supposed evidence of this incident. "Now she runnin', look."

Meanwhile, Coi previously dated Trippie Redd, which ended with a messy breakup. In November 2019, the "Topanga" hitmaker dissed his ex-girlfriend in "Leray", a track of his album "A Love Letter to You 4", for allegedly flirting with Lil Gotit.

Coi responded to Trippie's song on Twitter. "It was certainly a b***h move for Trip to go and name the song after me," she wrote at the time. "I heard all those songs 5 months ago. And he personally sent me Leray like a b***h and still puts it in his album."

You can share this post!

Tim McGraw Invites His 'Kiddos' to 'Game of Thrones' Christmas Dinner

'RHOP': Hinting at Exit? Candiace Dillard Refuses to Film Alongside Monique Samuels

Related Posts
Blueface's OnlyFans Show Features Girls Having Brutal Fights

Blueface's OnlyFans Show Features Girls Having Brutal Fights

Blueface, Lil Durk and More Rappers Clown 6ix9ine Over 'TattleTales' Decreasing Sales

Blueface, Lil Durk and More Rappers Clown 6ix9ine Over 'TattleTales' Decreasing Sales

Blueface Parent-Shamed for Threatening Son to Eat in New Video

Blueface Parent-Shamed for Threatening Son to Eat in New Video

Blueface Trolls Kourtney and Kim Kardashian With Throwback Photo

Blueface Trolls Kourtney and Kim Kardashian With Throwback Photo

Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab