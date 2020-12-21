Saweetie Fires Back at Hater Calling Her 'Dumb': 'Don't Be Mad at Me'

Instagram Celebrity

The fan criticizes the 26-year-old 'Back to the Street' femcee's outfit in her Instagram Live, in which she danced and bopped along to the music, to celebrate the legendary battle between E-40 and Too Short.

AceShowbiz - Saweetie was as excited as others for the "Verzuz" battle between E-40 and Too Short. To celebrate the legendary battle between the Bay Area musicians, the "Back to the Street" raptress went on Instagram Live in which she danced along to the music and bopping.

During the Live, Saweetie was dressed in grey-themed baggy clothing with a matching fitted cap. She was seen having a blast while showing off a handful of cash. However, a particular Twitter account wasn't impressed by Saweetie's antics. Sharing a picture of the femcee, the hater wrote in the caption, "This b***h look dumb."

It didn't take long before Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, caught wind of the post. Firing back the naysayer, she wrote, "Just cause yo daddy dressed like a b***h don't be mad at me."

In response to Saweetie's reply to the hater, one fan said, "She really said 'Do not hold disdain for my attractive physique, perhaps if you groomed yourself more eloquently, you would not find yourself a bachelorette still.' " Another person chimed in, "This is why these people need to mind the business that pays em."

That aside, Saweetie previously made headlines for criticizing her label for uploading "Best Friends", her collaborative song with Doja Cat, on Apple Music without her consent. Calling out WBR, the "My Type" femcee tweeted on December 4, "I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about."

"I feel disrespected. I'm hands on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for 'best friends.' The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists' art," she went on saying. "We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem. And for this to happen? wow...."

The 26-year-old rapper also revealed in a follow-up tweet that they uploaded the incorrect version, saying, "The wrong version at that smh. Like wtf???"