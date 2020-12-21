Marvel May Pass the Baton to M'Baku in 'Black Panther' Sequel

Marvel Studios Movie

The studio, which has been actively working on the sequel following the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman, is reportedly considering to make the Jabari Tribe's leader the new Black Panther.

AceShowbiz - The shift of power in Wakanda is still one of the hot topics among MCU fans following the untimely passing of "Black Panther" lead star Chadwick Boseman. According to the latest report, Marvel is now considering to pass the torch to M'Baku (Winston Duke) in the upcoming sequel.

Twitter influencer and writer Daniel Richtman was allegedly the first to come up with the news of M'Baku potentially becoming the new central figure in "Black Panther 2". Richtman said, per We Got This Covered, "Marvel thinking of making M'Baku Black Panther now."

Prior to this, there were rambling rumors that T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) was to have a more prominent role in the upcoming feature, with many assuming she's the best option to become the new protector of Wakanda. However, Marvel may have had a change of heart as Richtman allegedly noted, "Shuri may not get it anymore or it could be both of them for this one movie or one or the other, they are undecided."

It's unclear why Marvel starts considering to make M'Baku as the new Black Panther, but this arrives after Wright came under fire due to her anti-vaccine stance. Earlier this month, the actress posted a controversial video from the On The Table channel, in which host Tomi Arayomi cast doubt on the COVID-19 treatment.

She initially defended her decision to post the YouTube clip, responding to the backlash, "if you don't conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself ... you get cancelled." She later clarified, "My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else."

Despite her explanation, Wright continued to receive a storm of criticism, including from her own Marvel co-star Don Cheadle, who blasted the video's message as "hot garbage." The actress later deleted the video in question before deactivating her social media accounts after landing in hot water.