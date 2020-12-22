 
 

'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard Calls Out Liar 'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams: 'Be Careful'

After Porsha defends Monique Samuels, with whom Candiace was fighting last year, Candiace appears to throw shade at Porsha by calling her 'the sidekick of all' in a new interview.

AceShowbiz - There's a crossover tension between "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Candiace Dillard and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams after the latter defended Monique Samuels, with whom Candiace was fighting last year. In response to that, Candiace appeared to throw shade at Porsha by calling her "the sidekick of all."

"I don't know Porsha, I've never met her, I know her through the television like everyone else," Candiace said in an interview with Page Six. "I never had an issue prior to being sent a clip of her on 'Chat Room' with my castmate Gizelle [Bryant], lying and spreading false information -- damning, defaming information -- about me and alleging I was trying to sue Monique to secure a down payment on my home."

"Yes, I responded in an interview because it's one thing for you to defend your friend, it's one thing to talk general smack about me in defense of your friend, but when you flat out lie, yes, I'm going to address it," Candiance added.

The Bravo personality then warned Porsha to be "careful about the lies that she tells." She continued, "It's a very dangerous move."

Candiace referred to the December 6 episode of "Chat Room" in which Porsha repeatedly defended her friend Monique. Implying that Candiace sued Monique over their physical altercation for money, Porsha told Gizelle Bryant, Hannah Berner and Kate Chastain, "She [Monique] felt like, the whole reason Candiace was suing her was to pay for her mom's house. She was suing because it was a money grab."

When Gizelle tried to set the record straight, Porsha insisted, "This was said to me personally out of Monique's mouth."

Prior to this, Monique revealed that she went to "many therapy sessions" after the physical altercation. "I usually will counsel with my pastor or my godfather...but this time I wanted to take it a step further. I said, 'I want to find someone who doesn't know me, who's going to be completely unbiased...to just, like, really dig deep and help me figure out what caused me to get to that point.' "

She added that her aggresive behavior at that moment had something to do with her childhood trauma. "I actually learned I had some childhood triggers that I did not realize I developed over the years and that were harboring within me for a very long time," she admitted.

