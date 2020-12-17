Chuck Wicks Spills on His Split From Julianne Hough: It Wasn't My Fault

WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

Years after his relationship with the former 'Dancing with the Stars' judge ended in a breakup, the 'Stealing Cinderella' crooner admits to making a pack with his ex to pretend everything's fine.

AceShowbiz - Chuck Wicks has gotten real about his past breakup with Julianne Hough. When speaking to Carly Pearce about her divorce from Michael Ray, the "Stealing Cinderella" singer opened up about his 2009 split from the former "Dancing with the Stars" judge, spilling publicly for the first time that it was not his fault.

"Everyone thought we met on 'Dancing With the Stars'. We didn't, we met on tour. We were out touring with Brad Paisley," the 41-year-old crooner brought up his broken romance during the Monday, December 15 episode of his "Talk to Chuck" podcast. "We're both loving life, we're on a high because both careers are going great."

"We bought a house together, we did all these things and then out of nowhere, you find out that they're not the person that you thought they were. And you break up," the new father to a baby boy further addressed the downside of being in a high-profile relationship. "And then everybody wants to know why."

"And, you know, I found myself doing a CMA red carpet and we made a pact together to basically lie, to say, no, we just wanted to part ways, everything's fine," Chuck went on to candidly admit what went on behind the scene after his split from Julianne. "It wasn't fine. S**t hit the fan. You know, I'm not going to throw anybody under the bus but it wasn't my fault. "

"So you find yourself when you're in love, everything's great, people are loving watching you on Instagram, 'oh this is the perfect couple, couple goals and all this stuff.' But then, man, if something goes wrong you gotta face that too," the "All I Ever Wanted" singer reminded others at the end.

Later in the chat, Chuck revealed that he used to be worried about crossing path with Julianne post-breakup. "When Julianne and I broke up … I was like, 'When am I going to see her?' Because I played the game," he shared. "In the public eye, I was like, 'Oh, man, it's great.' But actually, I didn't really like her at the time."

On how he is handling such situation today, the brother-in-law of country singer Jason Aldean insisted, "Now, I just don't even care." He elaborated, "It's on you. You get past it. I've seen her one time. I've seen her one time in 10 years [at a softball charity challenge]."

Chuck began dating Julianne in August 2008. The pair split a little over a year later in November 2009. Chuck has since moved on and married Kasi Williams in July 2019. Together, they welcomed their first child together, named Tucker, on December 4, 2020. Julianne, on the other hand, married Brooks Laich in 2017, but filed for divorce in November 2020.