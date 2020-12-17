 
 

Chuck Wicks Spills on His Split From Julianne Hough: It Wasn't My Fault

Chuck Wicks Spills on His Split From Julianne Hough: It Wasn't My Fault
WENN/Judy Eddy
Celebrity

Years after his relationship with the former 'Dancing with the Stars' judge ended in a breakup, the 'Stealing Cinderella' crooner admits to making a pack with his ex to pretend everything's fine.

  • Dec 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chuck Wicks has gotten real about his past breakup with Julianne Hough. When speaking to Carly Pearce about her divorce from Michael Ray, the "Stealing Cinderella" singer opened up about his 2009 split from the former "Dancing with the Stars" judge, spilling publicly for the first time that it was not his fault.

"Everyone thought we met on 'Dancing With the Stars'. We didn't, we met on tour. We were out touring with Brad Paisley," the 41-year-old crooner brought up his broken romance during the Monday, December 15 episode of his "Talk to Chuck" podcast. "We're both loving life, we're on a high because both careers are going great."

"We bought a house together, we did all these things and then out of nowhere, you find out that they're not the person that you thought they were. And you break up," the new father to a baby boy further addressed the downside of being in a high-profile relationship. "And then everybody wants to know why."

"And, you know, I found myself doing a CMA red carpet and we made a pact together to basically lie, to say, no, we just wanted to part ways, everything's fine," Chuck went on to candidly admit what went on behind the scene after his split from Julianne. "It wasn't fine. S**t hit the fan. You know, I'm not going to throw anybody under the bus but it wasn't my fault. "

  See also...

"So you find yourself when you're in love, everything's great, people are loving watching you on Instagram, 'oh this is the perfect couple, couple goals and all this stuff.' But then, man, if something goes wrong you gotta face that too," the "All I Ever Wanted" singer reminded others at the end.

Later in the chat, Chuck revealed that he used to be worried about crossing path with Julianne post-breakup. "When Julianne and I broke up … I was like, 'When am I going to see her?' Because I played the game," he shared. "In the public eye, I was like, 'Oh, man, it's great.' But actually, I didn't really like her at the time."

On how he is handling such situation today, the brother-in-law of country singer Jason Aldean insisted, "Now, I just don't even care." He elaborated, "It's on you. You get past it. I've seen her one time. I've seen her one time in 10 years [at a softball charity challenge]."

Chuck began dating Julianne in August 2008. The pair split a little over a year later in November 2009. Chuck has since moved on and married Kasi Williams in July 2019. Together, they welcomed their first child together, named Tucker, on December 4, 2020. Julianne, on the other hand, married Brooks Laich in 2017, but filed for divorce in November 2020.

You can share this post!

Jeremih Had to Learn to Walk Again After Life-Threatening Complications During Covid-19 Battle

Kirk Cameron Labeled 'Unchristian' for Hosting Christmas Caroling Protests Amid COVID-19 Surge
Related Posts
Chuck Wicks Becomes First Time Father on Same Day of 'Old With You' Release

Chuck Wicks Becomes First Time Father on Same Day of 'Old With You' Release

Chuck Wicks Expecting Baby Boy After Struggling With Infertility

Chuck Wicks Expecting Baby Boy After Struggling With Infertility

Chuck Wicks Ties the Knot With Jason Aldean's Sister

Chuck Wicks Ties the Knot With Jason Aldean's Sister

Engaged Chuck Wicks Shares Video of Him Proposing to Jason Aldean's Sister

Engaged Chuck Wicks Shares Video of Him Proposing to Jason Aldean's Sister

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

DaBaby's GF DaniLeigh Sends Cryptic Tweets After He Gushes Over His Daughter With 2nd BM

DaBaby's GF DaniLeigh Sends Cryptic Tweets After He Gushes Over His Daughter With 2nd BM

Eddie Van Halen's Son Fuming Over Private Information Release After Report About Late Rocker's Ashes

Eddie Van Halen's Son Fuming Over Private Information Release After Report About Late Rocker's Ashes

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Sasha Obama Defended After Being Compared to Porn Star for Showing Her Belly Button

Sasha Obama Defended After Being Compared to Porn Star for Showing Her Belly Button

Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'

Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'