 
 

Julianne Hough Officially Puts an End to Brooks Laich Marriage With Divorce Filing

Julianne Hough Officially Puts an End to Brooks Laich Marriage With Divorce Filing
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum and her estranged husband went public with their split after almost three years of marriage in May, but have since been spotted reconnecting on several occasions.

  • Nov 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Julianne Hough has officially put an end to her marriage to Brooks Laich. Over five months after she and her estranged husband went public with their separation, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum finally filed for a divorce.

The 32-year-old, per The Blast report, submitted the papers in the Los Angeles County Courts on Monday, November 2. A source, in the meantime, told PEOPLE that she and her estranged husband "were trying to work on things but Julianne realized she's happier having her freedom." The source added, "Brooks tried to give it to her but he also hit his limit."

Back in April, Julianne confirmed to Oprah Magazine that she and Brooks had spent time apart during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The dancer stayed in Los Angeles while the former ice hockey player chose to self-isolate in Idaho. The former couple ultimately went public with their split around one month later.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the two shared in a joint statement. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

  See also...

Despite the split announcement, the "Rock of Ages" actress and the NHL star have been spotted reconnecting on several occasions. In July, they were seen celebrating her 32nd birthday together. Her BFF Nina Dobrev, at the time, shared the pool party moment via her Instagram Story feed.

In August, Julianne and Brooks were also caught enjoying lunch together at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. At that time, a source told the PEOPLE, "Brooks really still wants to make it work and she's considering it but taking her time. He's open to whatever it will take."

A month later, the duo were reported to have tried to save their marriage. "They have definitely worked on their marriage again," a source spilled to the publication. "A reconciliation is looking more and more likely."

Julianne and Brooks got married in 2017 after two years of engagement.

You can share this post!

Beyonce Targets Texas in Her Last-Minute Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Endorsement

New Parents Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Take Aims at Family Separation Policy
Related Posts
Julianne Hough Hopes to Bring Light and Fun to the World Through 'Transform' Music Video

Julianne Hough Hopes to Bring Light and Fun to the World Through 'Transform' Music Video

Coronavirus Lockdown Leads Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich to Try Working on Their Marriage

Coronavirus Lockdown Leads Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich to Try Working on Their Marriage

Julianne Hough All Smiles With Brooks Laich During Get-Together for Her Birthday Pool Party

Julianne Hough All Smiles With Brooks Laich During Get-Together for Her Birthday Pool Party

Julianne Hough Sparks Concern After Posting About 'Feeling Depressed' Following Brooks Laich's Split

Julianne Hough Sparks Concern After Posting About 'Feeling Depressed' Following Brooks Laich's Split

Most Read
Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair
Celebrity

Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair

Lil Nas X Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Lil Nas X Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Drake Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Injuring His Knee

Drake Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Injuring His Knee

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

Whoopi Goldberg Baffled as to Why Kanye Praises Himself in Hologram Gift for Kim Kardashian

Whoopi Goldberg Baffled as to Why Kanye Praises Himself in Hologram Gift for Kim Kardashian