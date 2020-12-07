Chuck Wicks Becomes First Time Father on Same Day of 'Old With You' Release

Instagram Celebrity

When announcing the arrival of his baby boy named Tucker, the 'Stealing Cinderella' crooner gushes that he and his wife Kasi 'can't wait to shower him with love every single day.'

AceShowbiz - Country singer and radio host Chuck Wicks is a new dad.

The star and his wife Kasi became parents to little Tucker on Friday, December 4 - the same day Chuck dropped his new single, "Old With You".

"Kasi and I are beside ourselves," the new dad says in a statement. "The IVF (in vitro fertilisation) process is an extremely emotional one and so many many tears were shed of joy and love when Tucker arrived into the world healthy and perfect."

"We can't wait to shower him with love every single day. Also... Kasi is a rockstar!"

Wicks previously shared an Instagram video from the maternity ward, revealing that his wife's water had broken.

Kasi, who is Jason Aldean's sister, gave a thumbs-up to the camera, noting, "The epidural is in."

"Well... it's getting REAL!!!!! Thank you for all your love through DM's and text messages!!! We can't wait to meet Baby Tucker!! I've cried twice already!!" he captioned the footage. "All the feelings are happening... I'm actually a nervous wreck."

Chuck, who previously dated Julianne Hough, and Kasi went public with the pregnancy in June. At the time, he opened up about his struggle with his fertility issues. "As a man, the last thing you want someone to tell you is you can't do this," he spilled to PEOPLE. "It makes you feel small. It makes you feel like you're not a man."

While he was initially embarrassed about his issues, the country crooner claimed to have realized it is a fairly common problem. He stated, "It just happens, so that's the reassuring part. The fact that we had to go this route makes us realize even more how special having a child is."