 
 

Chuck Wicks Becomes First Time Father on Same Day of 'Old With You' Release

Chuck Wicks Becomes First Time Father on Same Day of 'Old With You' Release
Instagram
Celebrity

When announcing the arrival of his baby boy named Tucker, the 'Stealing Cinderella' crooner gushes that he and his wife Kasi 'can't wait to shower him with love every single day.'

  • Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Country singer and radio host Chuck Wicks is a new dad.

The star and his wife Kasi became parents to little Tucker on Friday, December 4 - the same day Chuck dropped his new single, "Old With You".

"Kasi and I are beside ourselves," the new dad says in a statement. "The IVF (in vitro fertilisation) process is an extremely emotional one and so many many tears were shed of joy and love when Tucker arrived into the world healthy and perfect."

"We can't wait to shower him with love every single day. Also... Kasi is a rockstar!"

Wicks previously shared an Instagram video from the maternity ward, revealing that his wife's water had broken.

  See also...

Kasi, who is Jason Aldean's sister, gave a thumbs-up to the camera, noting, "The epidural is in."

"Well... it's getting REAL!!!!! Thank you for all your love through DM's and text messages!!! We can't wait to meet Baby Tucker!! I've cried twice already!!" he captioned the footage. "All the feelings are happening... I'm actually a nervous wreck."

Chuck, who previously dated Julianne Hough, and Kasi went public with the pregnancy in June. At the time, he opened up about his struggle with his fertility issues. "As a man, the last thing you want someone to tell you is you can't do this," he spilled to PEOPLE. "It makes you feel small. It makes you feel like you're not a man."

While he was initially embarrassed about his issues, the country crooner claimed to have realized it is a fairly common problem. He stated, "It just happens, so that's the reassuring part. The fact that we had to go this route makes us realize even more how special having a child is."

You can share this post!

Ava DuVernay Teams Up With 'Arrow' Writer to Tackle DC Superhero Naomi

JT Apologizes for Past Colorist Tweet: 'I Probably Was Arguing Back Then'
Related Posts
Chuck Wicks Expecting Baby Boy After Struggling With Infertility

Chuck Wicks Expecting Baby Boy After Struggling With Infertility

Chuck Wicks Ties the Knot With Jason Aldean's Sister

Chuck Wicks Ties the Knot With Jason Aldean's Sister

Engaged Chuck Wicks Shares Video of Him Proposing to Jason Aldean's Sister

Engaged Chuck Wicks Shares Video of Him Proposing to Jason Aldean's Sister

Most Read
Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Miley Cyrus Shows Her Bare Breasts for Rolling Stone Magazine

Miley Cyrus Shows Her Bare Breasts for Rolling Stone Magazine

Romee Strijd Proudly Shares Breastfeeding Picture After Giving Birth to First Child

Romee Strijd Proudly Shares Breastfeeding Picture After Giving Birth to First Child

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

Dr. Dre's Oldest Daughter Reveals Financial Struggles Amid His Expensive Divorce

Dr. Dre's Oldest Daughter Reveals Financial Struggles Amid His Expensive Divorce

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Shut Down Split Rumors With Beach Reunion

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Shut Down Split Rumors With Beach Reunion

Young M.A. Flips Middle Finger After Being Arrested and Charged for Reckless Driving

Young M.A. Flips Middle Finger After Being Arrested and Charged for Reckless Driving

'Bad Girls Club' Alum Whitney Collings' Mom Calls Her Death 'Unfair'

'Bad Girls Club' Alum Whitney Collings' Mom Calls Her Death 'Unfair'

Lily Collins Admits to Have Missed Signs Charlie McDowell Was About to Make His Marriage Proposal

Lily Collins Admits to Have Missed Signs Charlie McDowell Was About to Make His Marriage Proposal

Letitia Wright Deletes Anti-Vaccine Video as Don Cheadle Brands It 'Hot Garbage'

Letitia Wright Deletes Anti-Vaccine Video as Don Cheadle Brands It 'Hot Garbage'

JoJo Siwa Loses Her Cool at Former 'Dance Moms' Co-Star Christi Lukasiak

JoJo Siwa Loses Her Cool at Former 'Dance Moms' Co-Star Christi Lukasiak

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

A$AP Rocky's Alleged Other Women Blast Rihanna Amid Dating Rumors

A$AP Rocky's Alleged Other Women Blast Rihanna Amid Dating Rumors