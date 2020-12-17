Jeremih Had to Learn to Walk Again After Life-Threatening Complications During Covid-19 Battle

WENN Celebrity

The 'Birthday Sex' singer remembers seeing a white light when he was briefly conscious during his month-long hospitalization while battling the killer coronavirus.

AceShowbiz - Jeremih talked about his near-death experience with Covid-19. Roughly a week after being discharged from hospital, the "Birthday Sex" singer opened up in an interview with Sway Calloway and Chance the Rapper about his severe battle with the deadly coronavirus.

He struggled to remember what happened during his month-long hospitalization and had to look through photos of his time in the ICU to jog his memory.

"What I can say is, man, it definitely is real," he said. "I didn't take it for granted. And truth be told, I'm a living, walking testimony. To let y'all know, I was really down bad for the last month and a half. While I was in there - you know, I don't even remember the day I went in. That's how messed up I was."

He was unconscious most of the time and, when he was briefly awake, all he saw was a white light. "I had the tube down my throat for about a week and a half," he said. "I was really, like, in a dream, and I ain't gonna lie, I woke up about two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light."

He struggled with life-threatening complications where his different body parts became inflamed and his organs showed serious problems.

"What I ended up having was called a [multisystem] inflammatory syndrome: MIS," he explained. "All my organs became inflamed. My heart started beating irregularly, my kidneys went out, my liver started to go bad. Mind you, I didn't know what was going on at the time. I was out."

While he survived the killer virus, his road to recovery was not easy. "I had to learn how to walk again, eat, all that," he revealed. "I look at it as kind of somewhat of a blessing now, as crazy as it might sound. I needed to sit down. I needed to take a break."