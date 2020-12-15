 
 

Too Short and E-40 Pitted Against Each Other for Next Verzuz Battle

The two rappers who teamed up on a 2012 album are going to reunite for an upcoming rap-off in the next episode of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's online series.

  • Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Too Short and E-40 will be the next rappers to face off on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz Instagram battle.

The stars, who teamed up for 2012 album "History", will pit their back catalogues against each other on 19 December (20).

"Me & @e40 are READY to tell all the youngstas how we put The Bay on the map & influenced the world," Too $hort promised on his own Instagram page.

"We gon' end this year on a good note, loved ones," E-40 added. "It's a celebration, ya feel me."

Viewers can tune in to see the rappers go head-to-head at 8pm ET on Instagram or Apple Music.

  See also...

The news comes a day after Ashanti was forced to postpone her VERZUZ battle with Keyshia Cole after testing positive for COVID-19.

As she's quarantining at home, Ashanti seemed to suggest that her infection was asymptomatic. "Hey y'all I can't believe I'm saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19," she told fans. "I'm ok and not in any pain."

She added, "We all go through lessons in life... and hopefully this serves as a lesson that this pandemic is very real. Thank you guys so much for all of your love and prayers... Thank you to everyone supporting the verzuz... much love to @keyshiacole..."

The battle has now been rescheduled for 9 January (21).

Meanwhile, past battles included Gucci Mane vs. Young Jeezy, Snoop Dogg vs. DMX, Gladys Knight vs. Patti LaBelle, and Alicia Keys vs. John Legend.

