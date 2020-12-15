 
 

Denzel Washington Recalls Urging Chadwick Boseman to Marry Girlfriend Before His Death

The 'Training Day' actor remembers offering relationship advice during one of his conversations with his late co-star on the set of his final movie 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

  • Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Denzel Washington urged late star Chadwick Boseman to wed his wife, Taylor Simone, before someone else did.

In a new interview with "CBS Sunday Morning", the Oscar winner opened up about working with Chadwick on his final film, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", and recalled offering the young star a little relationship advice.

Chadwick and Taylor were only dating when the "Black Panther" star was shooting what was to be his final movie, and Denzel saw something beautiful between the pair and suggested his castmate should act upon it.

"They weren't even married yet, and I used to watch how she took care of him, and I actually said to him, 'Man, you know, you need to put a ring on that finger,' cause she kept her eye on him and she watched him," he explained.

"I'm like, 'Man, she loves that guy.' But I didn't know what we know now."

Boseman lost his secret battle with cancer in August (20) and Washington reveals no one on the "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" set even knew he was sick.

"Credit to him; he kept it to himself," Denzel adds. "It was nobody's business. He was there to deliver and he delivered."

Chadwick and Taylor were married in a private ceremony earlier in the year and many people didn't know until after his death.

Chadwick Boseman and Taylor Simone started dating in 2015. The couple reportedly got engaged in October 2019 after she was seen flashing a diamond ring when they attended the Lakers-Clippers NBA basketball game at the Staples Center.

