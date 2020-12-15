Ann Marie on House Arrest While Awaiting Trial for Shooting Incident

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Secret' singer has been ordered to remain indoor after posting bail as she is waiting for trial in connection with an accidental shooting of her male friend.

Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - R&B newcomer Ann Marie will be spending Christmas on house arrest while she awaits trial for her alleged role in an accidental shooting in Atlanta, Georgia.

The "Secret" singer was arrested on 2 December (20), a day after claiming a gun had fallen off a table in her suite at the InterContinental hotel in Buckhead, and gone off - hitting her male companion, Jonathon Wright, in the forehead.

He was transported to a local hospital in a critical condition while Ann Marie was taken into custody and booked for possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She has since posted the $60,000 (£45,000) bail, but has been ordered by her case judge to remain indoors under house arrest until she stands trial.

According to TMZ, the musician has been fitted with an ankle monitor to keep track of her whereabouts, and she is only allowed to leave the house to travel for work, with proof of any appointments required to be submitted to the court 24 hours in advance.

Ann Marie must also stay away from Wright and his loved ones, and has been forbidden from possessing any firearms.

While it's not her first time to have had a brush with the law, this is the first time she's accused of a serious crime. She was previously arrested for other charges that include simple battery, driving without a valid license, speeding and failure to have a license in 2018.