Blake Shelton Roasts Maroon 5's Songs When Saying Adam Levine Should Be His Wedding Singer

During an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', the longtime judge on 'The Voice' additionally explains why he and fiancee Gwen Stefani won't be rushing to the altar amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Dec 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Country star Blake Shelton is calling on his rock pal Adam Levine and his Maroon 5 bandmates to turn wedding singers for his nuptials to Gwen Stefani.

The "God's Country" singer would love for his "The Voice" co-star Adam and his group to take to the stage at their reception after becoming close friends on the TV talent show.

During an appearance on America's "Late Night with Seth Meyers", Blake said, "I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there; he may not like it but Adam Levine's going to have to get the band together and come and play our wedding."

"I've already seen a music video (for 'Sugar') where they crash people's weddings and he owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years."

Blake also joked Maroon 5's songs are perfect for background music, because it's unlikely to distract their guests.

He quipped, "Their music is so boring that it won't distract from the festivities and the reception and all that stuff!"

However, Blake and Gwen won't be rushing to the altar until the coronavirus pandemic is over and it's safe for people to gather again.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point," the bride-to-be recently said. "My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared (about the pandemic), so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing."

"Even when you cut it down to just family, it's still too many people for COVID," she added. "So we're sort of going to see what happens in the next few months."