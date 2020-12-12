 
 

Stella McCartney Calls Taylor Swift's Request Over 'Evermore' Styling 'A Precious Gift'

Stella McCartney Calls Taylor Swift's Request Over 'Evermore' Styling 'A Precious Gift'
Instagram/WENN/Joe
Celebrity

Through a post on social media, the fashion designer admits she has been asked to design the 'Cardigan' singer's wardrobe for the cover shoot for her second surprise album of 2020.

  • Dec 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Fashion designer Stella McCartney feels "incredibly special" to have been asked to design Taylor Swift's wardrobe for the cover shoot for her new album, "Evermore".

The stars are close friends and McCartney was honoured to have been approached by Swift to collaborate on her secret project, which dropped on Friday (December 11), just hours after the pop superstar announced the album.

"Evermore" is Swift's second surprise release of 2020, following the launch of "Folklore" in July, and McCartney was tapped to help reflect the ethereal vibe for the music's accompanying artwork.

"Stella is so creative," the singer gushed to fans as she took part in a YouTube question and answer session leading up to the premiere of her "Willow" video on Thursday night.

"I told her I had a secret project and she designed clothes that were exactly what I imagined. I drove to her office, picked them up and took them into the woods!!"

  See also...

McCartney admits the design process for the custom clothing, which includes a single-breasted checked coat, and a faux shearling-lined denim jacket, was fairly straightforward, because she is so familiar with Swift's style.

"When a friend comes to you, explaining she needs help styling and finding pieces to reflect her new secret project, it's a precious gift," the Brit wrote on Instagram. "Creating the collection was effortless - a rare moment full of warmth and ease, at a time when friendship is more important than ever."

"Knowing someone well makes creating something for them easier," she added. "With Taylor, everything happened so naturally; the pieces I made reflected the effortless emotionality of her album. Complementing a friend's creation is rare and precious and feels incredibly special."

"Evermore" wasn't Swift's first fashion endeavour with McCartney - they worked together last year (19) on a clothing line inspired by the pop artist's music.

You can share this post!

Blake Shelton Roasts Maroon 5's Songs When Saying Adam Levine Should Be His Wedding Singer
Related Posts
Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Late Grandmother on New Album About Infidelity, Revenge and Murder

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Late Grandmother on New Album About Infidelity, Revenge and Murder

Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

Taylor Swift Releasing 'Folklore' Sister Album Called 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift Releasing 'Folklore' Sister Album Called 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift Donates to Fan's Local Food Bank After Admiring Her Christmas Light Show

Taylor Swift Donates to Fan's Local Food Bank After Admiring Her Christmas Light Show

Most Read
Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation
Celebrity

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Kamala Harris Blasts Into Top 3 of Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women After Election Win

Kamala Harris Blasts Into Top 3 of Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women After Election Win

G Herbo and Taina Williams Revealed to Be Engaged and Expecting First Child Amid His Fraud Case

G Herbo and Taina Williams Revealed to Be Engaged and Expecting First Child Amid His Fraud Case

Rapper Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times After Leaving Teyana Taylor's Party

Rapper Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times After Leaving Teyana Taylor's Party

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Malik Beasley's Wife Says He Kicks Her and Son Out of Home After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Malik Beasley's Wife Says He Kicks Her and Son Out of Home After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Taraji P. Henson Determined to Become Fighter After Watching Mom Being Held at Gunpoint

Taraji P. Henson Determined to Become Fighter After Watching Mom Being Held at Gunpoint

Kenya Moore Appears to Call Porsha Williams 'H**' Following Strippergate

Kenya Moore Appears to Call Porsha Williams 'H**' Following Strippergate