 
 

Katherine Heigl Spills on Daughter's Confident Reaction to Racial Unrest Discussion

Katherine Heigl Spills on Daughter's Confident Reaction to Racial Unrest Discussion
WENN
Celebrity

During a virtual interview with Kelly Clarkson, the former 'Grey's Anatomy' star shares her initial worries about how to address Black Lives Matter movement with 8-year-old Adalaide.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Grey's Anatomy" star Katherine Heigl was unsure how to address the subject of racism with her two kids as the Black Lives Matter movement ramped up in 2020.

The actress is mother to three kids with musician husband Josh Kelley - Nancy, 12, Adalaide, eight, and three-year-old Joshua - and her girls are of Asian and African-American heritage, respectively.

So when global protests spread across the world earlier this year, following multiple incidents of police brutality against black people, mostly at the hands of white officers, Katherine didn't know what to say to her children.

"When the Black Lives Matter movement happened - well, it's been happening - I just didn't know how to have this conversation with Adalaide or Nancy," she tells Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show.

"I didn't know how to say, 'There will be people in this world that don't like you, simply because of the colour of your skin.' "

  See also...

"I just didn't know how to say that. And as their mother, my job is to build up their self-esteem and encourage confidence.... and I just thought, 'I'm going to take a piece of their soul with this.' "

Getting very emotional, the "Knocked Up" actress shared that she and her husband sat down in front of the TV with their girls.

"We started watching a lot of programmes together," she explains. "There was one dealing with racial issues and some nasty ugly things were said and we stopped and said, 'Adalaide, you know that if somebody ever said something like that to you or treated you that way, that has nothing to do with you, that is completely about them?' "

And it turned out Katherine needn't have worried about her daughter at all when it came to the subject of racial unrest, "(Adalaide) said, 'I know, I know. I already know I'm totally beautiful and supercool.' And I thought, 'OK, perhaps we should work on humility then. Your confidence seems fine.' "

You can share this post!

Dua Lipa Takes a Jab at People's Perception of 'Manufactured' Pop Female Artist

Boosie Badazz Suing Mark Zuckerberg for $20 Million Over Instagram Shutdown
Related Posts
Katherine Heigl's Husband Fires Back at Isaiah Washington for Reigniting Long-Running Feud

Katherine Heigl's Husband Fires Back at Isaiah Washington for Reigniting Long-Running Feud

Katherine Heigl on George Floyd's Death: How Will I Explain the Unexplainable to My Daughter?

Katherine Heigl on George Floyd's Death: How Will I Explain the Unexplainable to My Daughter?

Celebrity Moms Who Get Real About Post-Baby Bodies

Celebrity Moms Who Get Real About Post-Baby Bodies

Most Read
Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen
Celebrity

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy