Katherine Heigl Says Raising Kids in Utah Is the 'Right Choice' for Her and Husband Josh Kelley

The former 'Grey's Anatomy' star, who shares three children with her singer husband, speaks about ditching Hollywood when appearing in an episode of 'Today with Hoda and Jenna'.

Sep 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katherine Heigl has opened up about her and husband Josh Kelley's decision to raise their kids in Utah. Although she acknowledged that their children sometimes "wish they were in more of a hubbub exciting city," the "Grey's Anatomy" alum insisted that it was the "right choice" for her family.

The 44-year-old spoke about ditching Hollywood when appearing in the Thursday, September 21 episode of "Today with Hoda & Jenna". She first told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, "You know, it's odd. I think some people are mountain people and I think some people are beach people... I'm sort of a mountain person and have always been that way."

"And my mom realized, because we went out to L.A. when I was 17 and hustled and hustled for years, right? And I think she realized at a certain point that I needed somewhere to escape to and kind of clear my head and that grounded me," the actress added. "So we started trying to find, and dreaming about trying to find, that perfect place. And we found Utah and then I started making enough money to be able to afford to that."

Heigl went on to note, "And we built these houses in Utah that we expected to be more kind of vacation homes, or when I could get away from the hustle and all the work. And we just started spending more and more time there." She added, "And it was my husband who finally made it his primary residence on his driver's license and stuff. And we went. 'Yeah, I think this is our primary residence. We live here now.' "

Heigl, who is mom to daughters Naleigh, 13, and Adalaide, 11, as well as son Joshua, 6, additionally shared that she feels Utah is a "perfect place" to raise her children. "I think it does and for me, for sure, I think my children sometimes wish they were in more of a hubbub exciting city," she explained.

"But I said to them, 'I understand that you are sacrificing that in some ways but I still think it was the right choice for our family because I am more centered and aware of what's going on in your life,' " she further elaborated. "It's a smaller town, I know who your friends are, who you are spending time with, I know what's up with school. It's just easier to keep my finger on the pulse."

