 

Katherine Heigl Proud of Her New Business for Helping Her Shed 'Grey's Anatomy' Persona

Katherine Heigl Proud of Her New Business for Helping Her Shed 'Grey's Anatomy' Persona
Instagram
TV

The 'Knocked Up' actress claims that fans are now more interested in talking to her about her pet food range instead of her famous television role as Dr. Izzie Stevens.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katherine Heigl has begun being recognised more for fronting her pet food range than her role on "Grey's Anatomy". The 44-year-old actress - who shot to fame as Dr. Izzie Stevens on the long running medical drama between 2005 and 2010 - lives on her Utah ranch with her husband Josh Kelley and their three children, and she named her animal brand after their Badlands home.

"I'm most proud of, right now in my life and career… that people don't stop me on the street as much anymore and go, like, 'Izzie!' They stop me to tell me that their dog loves my food, and it makes me so happy because I'm like, 'I win, the dogs love me,' " she told Extra.

She admitted their ranch and her company is "a lot of responsibility," but the work is "so worth it." She said, "We have horses, two donkeys, and two goats and two pigs and chickens and cats and dogs… We did just get two guinea pigs - that's exciting for the children."

Katherine had an acrimonious exit from "Grey's Anatomy" 13 years ago, and she felt "such shame for a long time" after her departure. Her position on the show was called into question in 2008 after she withdrew her name from contention at the Emmy Awards, claiming at the time, "I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination."

  Editors' Pick

She later agreed a deal to end her contract in 2010. In a joint interview with her former co-star Ellen Pompeo for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series earlier this year, she explained, "I think that [the show's success] gave me this confidence that was a false sense of confidence."

"It was rooted in something that couldn't and maybe wouldn't always last for me. So then I started getting real mouthy, because I did have a lot to say, and there were certain boundaries and things that I was not OK with being crossed. I didn't know how to fight that."

It took almost a decade of soul-searching for Katherine to properly reflect on what transpired. She admitted, "It took me until probably my mid- to late-30s to really get back to tuning out all of the noise and going, 'But who are you? Are you this bad person? Are you ungrateful? Are you unprofessional? Are you difficult?' "

"Because I was confused! I thought maybe I was. I literally believed that version, and felt such shame for such a long time, and then had to go, 'Wait. Who am I listening to? I'm not even listening to myself.' I know who I am."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Working on New Album, Plans Comeback Tour

Mick Jagger Addresses AI and Possibility of 'Posthumous Tour'
Related Posts
Katherine Heigl Says Raising Kids in Utah Is the 'Right Choice' for Her and Husband Josh Kelley

Katherine Heigl Says Raising Kids in Utah Is the 'Right Choice' for Her and Husband Josh Kelley

Katherine Heigl Worried About Coming Across as Ungrateful After Refusing to Enter Emmys Race

Katherine Heigl Worried About Coming Across as Ungrateful After Refusing to Enter Emmys Race

Katherine Heigl's Husband Josh Kelley Threatens to 'Leave' If She Gets Any More Pets

Katherine Heigl's Husband Josh Kelley Threatens to 'Leave' If She Gets Any More Pets

Katherine Heigl Got Up Front About Her Desire to Get Married to Josh Kelley

Katherine Heigl Got Up Front About Her Desire to Get Married to Josh Kelley

Latest News
Kelly Dodd Calls Out Bethenny Frankel, Defends Bravo Against Forced Intoxication Accusation
  • Sep 28, 2023

Kelly Dodd Calls Out Bethenny Frankel, Defends Bravo Against Forced Intoxication Accusation

Mick Jagger Addresses AI and Possibility of 'Posthumous Tour'
  • Sep 27, 2023

Mick Jagger Addresses AI and Possibility of 'Posthumous Tour'

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Allegedly Works as Substitute Teacher to Make Ends Meet
  • Sep 27, 2023

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Allegedly Works as Substitute Teacher to Make Ends Meet

Katherine Heigl Proud of Her New Business for Helping Her Shed 'Grey's Anatomy' Persona
  • Sep 27, 2023

Katherine Heigl Proud of Her New Business for Helping Her Shed 'Grey's Anatomy' Persona

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Working on New Album, Plans Comeback Tour
  • Sep 27, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Working on New Album, Plans Comeback Tour

Kylie Jenner Adorably Holds Timothee Chalamet's Finger During Paris Date
  • Sep 27, 2023

Kylie Jenner Adorably Holds Timothee Chalamet's Finger During Paris Date

Most Read
Erica Mena Calls Out 'LHH' for Holding Racism Roundtable Without Her After Her Firing
TV

Erica Mena Calls Out 'LHH' for Holding Racism Roundtable Without Her After Her Firing

'AGT' Finale Recap: Howie Mandel Booed After Dissing Season 18 Finalist's Performance

'AGT' Finale Recap: Howie Mandel Booed After Dissing Season 18 Finalist's Performance

'SNL' Eyes October Return With Non-Acting Hosts

'SNL' Eyes October Return With Non-Acting Hosts

'The Voice' Season 24 Premiere Recap: Reba McEntire Makes Debut in First Round of Blind Auditions

'The Voice' Season 24 Premiere Recap: Reba McEntire Makes Debut in First Round of Blind Auditions

Brian Austin Green and Blac Chyna Butt Heads in 'Special Forces' Season 2 Premiere

Brian Austin Green and Blac Chyna Butt Heads in 'Special Forces' Season 2 Premiere

Tom Taylor Cast as Cregan Stark in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Tom Taylor Cast as Cregan Stark in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

'Euphoria' Creator Explains Why He Insisted on Not Killing Off Angus Cloud's Character

'Euphoria' Creator Explains Why He Insisted on Not Killing Off Angus Cloud's Character

'The Voice' Recap: Tense Battle Between Coaches After Four-Chair Turn in Blind Auditions Part 2

'The Voice' Recap: Tense Battle Between Coaches After Four-Chair Turn in Blind Auditions Part 2

'DWTS' Season 32 Premiere Recap: Mirrorball Trophy Renamed to Honor Late Judge Len Goodman

'DWTS' Season 32 Premiere Recap: Mirrorball Trophy Renamed to Honor Late Judge Len Goodman