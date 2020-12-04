 
 

Kris Jenner to Offer Virtual Christmas Decorating Lesson in the Name of Charity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star teams up with celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham and bosses at Airbnb for the exclusive class that benefits the Watts Empowerment Center.

  Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star Kris Jenner is offering up a Christmas decorating lesson for charity.

The 65-year-old reality star is known for her extravagant holiday season decorations, and has teamed up with celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham and bosses at Airbnb to offer an exclusive decorating class.

Kris and Jeff will offer their tips on "more is more" holiday decorating during the one-time virtual experience, and interested participants can book one of 10 spots for $100 (£74)-per-person. A livestream will also be available on YouTube on 15 December.

"More is more, I always say - especially when it comes to holiday home decor," the self-proclaimed momager says. "The bigger, the brighter, the bolder, the better. But you can do a lot with a little, too. Join me and Jeff Leatham - friend, collaborator and artistic decorator who's helped me bring my holiday dreams to life over the years - for a decor discussion to remember."

"We'll talk about where we get our inspiration for our beautiful arrangements, the benefit of a well-defined design theme and the joy of creating a holiday space that sparkles," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star further revealed.

Kris, who is mom to Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, insists participants should have "an eye for design", "burning holiday decor questions", and "a can-do attitude and creative spirit".

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Watts Empowerment Center, a Los Angeles community centre committed to serving children, youth and families.

