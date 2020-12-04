 
 

Dua Lipa Takes a Jab at People's Perception of 'Manufactured' Pop Female Artist

When speaking on 'CBS Sunday Morning', the 'Don't Start Now' singer claims that female musicians face more criticism about their look instead of their sound than their male counterparts.

  Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Female musicians face more criticism than their male counterparts and have to work harder to be taken seriously, according to Dua Lipa.

The singer insists women have to consider what they wear and what they look like onstage, while guys only have to worry about their sound.

The "Don't Start Now" star claims she and her peers have to hold themselves to a higher standard than many of their male pop rivals, because the media and music industry chiefs are so quick to write female artists off as "manufactured".

In a preview clip from a new interview on CBS Sunday Morning, which will air this weekend, December 06, Dua says, "As a female artist, especially in the pop genre, people immediately think you're manufactured... No one believes that you write these songs yourself. We're met with so much more criticism, in terms of, like, what we wear, what we're doing, what the performance looks like, how we're dancing, how we're singing, if we're singing."

Dua made similar comments during a separate interview last month, stating, "You have this underlying pressure or anxiety to constantly prove (yourself) to people, especially when you write your own lyrics. You have to work a little bit harder to be taken seriously."

The "Levitating" hitmaker also spoke out about standing up for herself against sexism in the industry, as she recalled one instance when a director asked her to wear a skirt during a music video, "You're on a music video and the director goes, 'I definitely think you need to wear a skirt' - because someone wants to see, you know, 'U.K. pop star in a cute outfit'. I'm like, 'Well, I'm going to wear trousers because it's f**king freezing'. I know how to stand my ground and hold it down."

"We're so used to pushing it away and saying something just to turn it off and be, like, 'This isn't a big deal'. I've always been someone to check (a person) straight away. If someone's saying something (that I don't agree with), I'm not going to do that, I'm going to do this."

