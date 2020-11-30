 
 

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Hours before the 'Very Cavallari' star comes up with her post, her estranged husband shared a video of him spending time with Mark 'Chuy' Block and the fired social media director of Uncommon James.

  • Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari might have taken a low-key dig at Jay Cutler. Shortly after her estranged husband made public his recent hangout with her former employee Shannon Ford, the "Very Cavallari" star took to social media to make a post about happiness.

Making use of Instagram Story on Sunday, November 29, the 33-year-old reality star shared a photo of a quote. "Happiness is an inside job. Don't assign anyone else that much power over your life," the note she posted read. Over the note, she simply wrote, "Truth."

Kristin Cavallari's IG Story

Kristin Cavallari shared a post about happiness after Jay Cutler hung out with Shannon Ford.

Kristin's post came after Jay let out a video of him spending time with Mark "Chuy" Block and Shannon, a former social media director of her company Uncommon James. "Oysters and wine @theblockagency @probablyshannonford @167_raw," her NFL star ex wrote in the accompaniment of the clip.

Jay's fans have since expressed surprise at his hangout company. One person stated, "Wait that's the girl Kristin fired!!!" Another replied, "Omg the tea being spilled at this table!! #iDie." A third additionally pointed out, "The girl Kristin fired and the husband Kristin divorced."

Kristin fired Shannon from her jewelry company in the season two premiere of "Very Cavallari". The latter was let go by "Laguna Beach" alum because she was alleged to have repeatedly ignored her emails and "singlehandedly costing [her] company money." Shannon later claimed that "lies that were made up" in regards to her exit.

Before Kristin made the happiness post, the mother of three had a brief reunion with her estranged husband as they celebrated Halloween with their three kids, 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon and 4-year-old Saylor. "Halloween 2020," she shared their moment together via a November 1 post.

The former couple, however, stayed apart during the Thanksgiving holiday. The former cast member of "The Hills" spent her day with her best friend Justin Anderson, while her estranged husband enjoyed his with Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher.

