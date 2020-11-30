 
 

Nikki Bella Gets Candid About Her Initial Breastfeeding Struggles

Nikki Bella Gets Candid About Her Initial Breastfeeding Struggles
Months after giving birth to her first son Matteo, the fiancee of pro-dancer Artem Chigvintsev recalls the first two months of her trying to get the hang of breastfeeding.

AceShowbiz - Nikki Bella initially struggled to breastfeed her newborn son Matteo.

The 37-year-old wrestler-turned-reality TV star welcomed her three-month-old son with fiance and ballroom dance pro Artem Chigvintsev earlier this year, but she's only recently started to get the hang of breastfeeding, after she struggled when her tot was first born.

"Breastfeeding is so tough. But now with him being three months old, it's so easy," she tells Us Weekly. "He knows what to do, and it's now a beautiful thing. I love it. He loves it. But that first two months, oh, gosh, it rocks you. It really does."

"I remember I pushed him out and then 15 minutes later... they put him on my breast and I'm like, 'What do we do? What's going on?' I mean, within a day I had blisters on my boobs because I didn't know anything."

While Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella, who is mum to three-year-old daughter Birdie and welcomed son Buddy one day after her sibling gave birth, offered help for her breastfeeding journey, the star admits she "decided to skip that Zoom meeting".

Brie, who shares her kids with wrestler husband Daniel Bryan and also took part in the joint interview, admits she also struggled to feed her son, because his routine was so different to the one she'd used when her daughter was born.

"Birdie was very much the typical (every) three to four hours, she was an amazing eater. I couldn't with (Buddy), like, just get a schedule going," she shares.

"It was all over the place. Even with his latching, it wasn't as good as Birdie's. So it made me feel like a new mom because I was like, 'Wait a second. It was so easy with Bird. This is really hard'."

