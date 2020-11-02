Kristin Cavallari and Ex Jay Cutler Reunite to Celebrate Halloween With Kids

Instagram Celebrity

The estranged couple puts on a united front to create a vibrant weekend for their three children during the festivity, despite having announced they're divorcing in April.

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's marriage might have come to an end, but they managed to put aside their differences for the sake of their children during one particular fall holiday. Six months after announcing their divorce, "The Hills" alum reunited with her estranged husband to celebrate Halloween with their three kids.

Sharing the rare moment was the 33-year-old. On Sunday, November 1, she posted an Instagram picture of her family which included her NFL star ex. In the photo, she was seen wearing a unicorn onesie, while he opted to go with a black-and-white striped jumpsuit. They were joined by 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon and 4-year-old Saylor. "Halloween 2020," she captioned the post.

Kristin's post has since received many positive comments from her fans. One online user gushed, "Co parenting at its finest! I'm so happy for your babies and family." Another follower praised, "Wonderful example to everyone." A third additionally exclaimed, "Aww yay I love that you still do holidays as a family."

Around an hour after sharing the family portrait, the TV personality turned to Instagram Story to offer more looks into her Halloween celebration. She let out a picture of her with her eldest son who dressed up as DJ Marshmello. She followed it up with another snap of herself sitting on the porch with her three kids and their grandfather.

Kristin Cavallari shared photos of her kids and their grandfather on Halloween.

Kristin and Jay called it quits after almost seven years of marriage. She made public the shocking news via Instagram back in April. Along with a throwback photo of them together, she penned, "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce."

Jay Cutler supported Kristin Cavallari despite their divorce.

Despite their split, Kristin's estranged husband remained supportive of her. In early October, the former Chicago Bears quarterback celebrated her new cookbook release. Taking to his Instagram Story feed, he announced, "I got mine for free but it is worth the price. Well done @KristinCavallari."