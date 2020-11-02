 
 

Kristin Cavallari and Ex Jay Cutler Reunite to Celebrate Halloween With Kids

Kristin Cavallari and Ex Jay Cutler Reunite to Celebrate Halloween With Kids
Instagram
Celebrity

The estranged couple puts on a united front to create a vibrant weekend for their three children during the festivity, despite having announced they're divorcing in April.

  • Nov 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's marriage might have come to an end, but they managed to put aside their differences for the sake of their children during one particular fall holiday. Six months after announcing their divorce, "The Hills" alum reunited with her estranged husband to celebrate Halloween with their three kids.

Sharing the rare moment was the 33-year-old. On Sunday, November 1, she posted an Instagram picture of her family which included her NFL star ex. In the photo, she was seen wearing a unicorn onesie, while he opted to go with a black-and-white striped jumpsuit. They were joined by 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon and 4-year-old Saylor. "Halloween 2020," she captioned the post.

Kristin's post has since received many positive comments from her fans. One online user gushed, "Co parenting at its finest! I'm so happy for your babies and family." Another follower praised, "Wonderful example to everyone." A third additionally exclaimed, "Aww yay I love that you still do holidays as a family."

  See also...

Around an hour after sharing the family portrait, the TV personality turned to Instagram Story to offer more looks into her Halloween celebration. She let out a picture of her with her eldest son who dressed up as DJ Marshmello. She followed it up with another snap of herself sitting on the porch with her three kids and their grandfather.

Kristin Cavallari's IG Story

Kristin Cavallari shared photos of her kids and their grandfather on Halloween.

Kristin and Jay called it quits after almost seven years of marriage. She made public the shocking news via Instagram back in April. Along with a throwback photo of them together, she penned, "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce."

Jay Cutler's IG Story

Jay Cutler supported Kristin Cavallari despite their divorce.

Despite their split, Kristin's estranged husband remained supportive of her. In early October, the former Chicago Bears quarterback celebrated her new cookbook release. Taking to his Instagram Story feed, he announced, "I got mine for free but it is worth the price. Well done @KristinCavallari."

You can share this post!

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Christie Brinkley Turns Into 'RHOBH' Lisa Rinna for Halloween
Related Posts
Kristin Cavallari Is Still Very Much Single Despite Kissing Comedian Jeff Dye

Kristin Cavallari Is Still Very Much Single Despite Kissing Comedian Jeff Dye

Moving On! Kristin Cavallari and Comic Jeff Dye Share a Smooch During PDA-Filled Date

Moving On! Kristin Cavallari and Comic Jeff Dye Share a Smooch During PDA-Filled Date

Kristin Cavallari Drops Jay Cutler's Last Name Amid Divorce

Kristin Cavallari Drops Jay Cutler's Last Name Amid Divorce

Kristin Cavallari Feels Her Whole World Opening Up After Deciding to Divorce Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari Feels Her Whole World Opening Up After Deciding to Divorce Jay Cutler

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Lil Nas X Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Lil Nas X Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Mel B Appeals to Get More Child Support From Eddie Murphy

Mel B Appeals to Get More Child Support From Eddie Murphy

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting