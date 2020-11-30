 
 

Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards

Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards
Music

H.E.R, who led the nominations with eight, walks away with two trophy, whereas Monica secures Lady of Soul title and Brandy collects the coveted Certified honor.

  • Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown was a four-time winner at the 2020 Soul Train Awards in Hollywood on Sunday night (November 29).

The singer was named the night's Best R&B/Soul Male Artist while his "Go Crazy" collaboration with Young Thug nabbed Best Song, Best Collaboration, and Best Dance Performance.

  See also...

H.E.R., who went into the ceremony as the leading nominee, with eight nods, picked up two - she was named Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, while her protest track "I Can't Breathe" scored the Songwriter's Award.

It was also a big night for former duet partners Monica and Brandy - Monica was named Lady of Soul and Brandy picked up the coveted Certified honour.

The full list of winners is:

You can share this post!

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Joe Biden Diagnosed With Hairline Fractures After a Fall
Related Posts
Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Chris Brown Clowned After Launching OnlyFans Account

Chris Brown Clowned After Launching OnlyFans Account

Chris Brown Partying With Adele During Late-Night Visit to Her House

Chris Brown Partying With Adele During Late-Night Visit to Her House

Chris Brown Takes Rumored New GF Gina Huynh on London Date After Ammika Harris Reunion

Chris Brown Takes Rumored New GF Gina Huynh on London Date After Ammika Harris Reunion

Most Read
Bebe Rexha and Keke Palmer Deliver Stunning Performance at 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Music

Bebe Rexha and Keke Palmer Deliver Stunning Performance at 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The XX's Romy Madley Croft Afraid to Write Gay Love Songs When She Was Younger

The XX's Romy Madley Croft Afraid to Write Gay Love Songs When She Was Younger

Imelda Staunton and Husband Jim Carter Tapped for Online Christmas Show

Imelda Staunton and Husband Jim Carter Tapped for Online Christmas Show

Jennifer Lopez Enlists Her Kids to Debut New Sultry Song 'In the Morning'

Jennifer Lopez Enlists Her Kids to Debut New Sultry Song 'In the Morning'

Adam Levine Cuts to the Chase in Grammy Nominations Debate

Adam Levine Cuts to the Chase in Grammy Nominations Debate

Tim McGraw Admits Taylor Swift's Tribute Song Made Him Worry About Career Ending

Tim McGraw Admits Taylor Swift's Tribute Song Made Him Worry About Career Ending

Dolly Parton Spills on Kenny Rogers' Part in the Long-Gap Between Her Christmas Albums

Dolly Parton Spills on Kenny Rogers' Part in the Long-Gap Between Her Christmas Albums

Dua Lipa and FKA Twigs Team Up for New Song Ahead of Livestream Performance

Dua Lipa and FKA Twigs Team Up for New Song Ahead of Livestream Performance

Eric Clapton Joins Forces With Van Morrison to Do Anti-Lockdown Charity Single

Eric Clapton Joins Forces With Van Morrison to Do Anti-Lockdown Charity Single

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Alanis Morissette Shares Hope for Her Cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Christmas Classic

Alanis Morissette Shares Hope for Her Cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Christmas Classic

George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Gets New Stereo Mix on Anniversary of His Death

George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Gets New Stereo Mix on Anniversary of His Death

Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and More for Christmas Special

Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and More for Christmas Special