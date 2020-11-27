 
 

Bebe Rexha and Keke Palmer Deliver Stunning Performance at 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

In this socially-distanced edition of the 94th annual holiday spectacular, Lauren Alaina and Ally Brooke also take their performance to the streets of New York City, while Dolly Parton sings from Nashville.

  • Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - The 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has brought the festive spirit back amid the coronavirus pandemic. Taking over the streets of New York City on Thursday morning, November 26 with strict safety precautions, it presented a number of special performances which included that of Bebe Rexha and Keke Palmer.

Bebe turned heads when she showed off a sexy appearance at the socially-distanced edition of the annual holiday spectacular. Donning a red bodysuit over black turtleneck and leggings with a black fur cape, the 31-year-old singer delivered her new hit tune, "Baby, I'm Jealous", aboard the Jennie-O float which features a massive gold turkey.

Unfortunately, Bebe's performance was slightly hampered by a rogue piece of confetti which got stuck on the camera lens near the end. While the gaffe got the Internet buzzing with many social media users joking that it had enough of her, the "Meant to Be" hitmaker let it slide and lightheartedly joked in an Instagram post, "I definitely have the biggest turkey this year."

Keke, in the meantime, stunned viewers with an energetic performance of "Dreamcatcher". Riding the float for clothing brand Coach which was pulled by an animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton, the 27-year-old singer/actress looked fabulous in a beige leather coat. She completed her dapper look with a pair of earmuffs.

Other singers braving the cold to entertain viewers at home included Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke and Tori Kelly. Lauren belted out her hit single "RUN" atop the South Dakota float, Ally sang "We Are a Family" while riding the Blue's Clues & You! Float, and Tori delivered an original Christmas track, "25th," on Lifetime's Christmas in Town Square float.

Legendary singers Patti LaBelle and Dolly Parton also joined in the festivity. Patti delivered a soulful rendition of "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" in front of Macy's iconic flagship store, whereas Dolly brought the festive mood straight from Nashville as she belted out "Holly Jolly Christmas" from her newly-released third holiday album "A Holly Dolly Christmas".

Although Broadway has been closed since March due to COVID-19, the casts of "Mean Girls", "Jagged Little Pill" and "Ain't Too Proud to Beg: The Life and Times of the Temptations" among others pre-taped their performances. Meanwhile, the giant balloons included Queen Poppy of "Trolls" and Boss Baby. It was concluded with the appearance of Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

