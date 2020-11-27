 
 

Jonas Brothers Accused of Being Mean to Black Woman

Jonas Brothers Accused of Being Mean to Black Woman
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

A stand-up comedian claims she was 'bullied by a band of lip syncing siblings' while on a float with the 'Sucker' hitmakers during Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

  • Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jonas Brothers have got a bad reputation, at least based on the account of a person who once encountered the band. The person named Taylor Garron has claimed that the famous siblings were mean to her, who happens to be a black woman.

Taylor, whose profile mentions her job as an editor at The Onion and a stand-up comedian, posted a couple of tweets sharing her experience with the "Sucker" hitmakers on Wednesday, November 25. Just in time for Thanksgiving, she recalled being bullied by the celebrity brothers when they took part in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

"happy thanksgiving one time i was on a float in the macy's day parade with the jonas brothers and they were mean to me xo," Taylor wrote in the first tweet. She later posted a blurry image which she said was of her on a float with the Jonas Brothers.

It's unclear when the picture was taken since their faces were not clearly seen, but it appeared to be from the time before Jonas Brothers' 2013 split and their subsequent comeback in 2019. She added in the caption, "i am this blur it was raining and i was being bullied by a band of lip syncing siblings, all in all a great experience."

  See also...

Taylor didn't divulge details of the Jonas Brothers' alleged bullying on her, but a Twitter user has backed her story. While she didn't experience it first hand, the said person wrote, "my dad hates the Jonas Brothers because he used to work in a hotel restaurant and joe jonas sent his food back 4 times."

Another user raved about former child actors Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse while canceling the Jonas Brothers. "i've said it before and i'll say it again the sprouse twins were lovely ,,, sprouse brothers hive rise, goodbye jonads (sic)," she wrote. Taylor agreed, replying to the said user, "i am also team sprouse, they seem well-adjusted and that's saying a lot for child stars."

Tweets About 'Mean' Jonas Brothers

A Twitter user claimed Jonas Brothers were mean to her.

Jonas Brothers, who consisted of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, have not responded to Taylor's claim.

You can share this post!

'Bachelor' Alum Ashley Spivey Discloses What Have Caused Her to Lose Her Baby Boy Before Birth

Bebe Rexha and Keke Palmer Deliver Stunning Performance at 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Related Posts
Jonas Brothers Offer Fans Creative Control Over Setlist of Their Virtual Concert

Jonas Brothers Offer Fans Creative Control Over Setlist of Their Virtual Concert

Jonas Brothers Allegedly Scrap Memoir Despite Already Releasing It for Pre-Order

Jonas Brothers Allegedly Scrap Memoir Despite Already Releasing It for Pre-Order

Watch: 10 Hilarious Celebrity TikTok Videos During Coronavirus Quarantine

Watch: 10 Hilarious Celebrity TikTok Videos During Coronavirus Quarantine

Jonas Brothers to Celebrate Release of New Singles With Series of Livestream Events

Jonas Brothers to Celebrate Release of New Singles With Series of Livestream Events

Most Read
Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway
Celebrity

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident