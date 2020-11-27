Jonas Brothers Accused of Being Mean to Black Woman

WENN/Instar Celebrity

A stand-up comedian claims she was 'bullied by a band of lip syncing siblings' while on a float with the 'Sucker' hitmakers during Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

AceShowbiz - Jonas Brothers have got a bad reputation, at least based on the account of a person who once encountered the band. The person named Taylor Garron has claimed that the famous siblings were mean to her, who happens to be a black woman.

Taylor, whose profile mentions her job as an editor at The Onion and a stand-up comedian, posted a couple of tweets sharing her experience with the "Sucker" hitmakers on Wednesday, November 25. Just in time for Thanksgiving, she recalled being bullied by the celebrity brothers when they took part in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

"happy thanksgiving one time i was on a float in the macy's day parade with the jonas brothers and they were mean to me xo," Taylor wrote in the first tweet. She later posted a blurry image which she said was of her on a float with the Jonas Brothers.

It's unclear when the picture was taken since their faces were not clearly seen, but it appeared to be from the time before Jonas Brothers' 2013 split and their subsequent comeback in 2019. She added in the caption, "i am this blur it was raining and i was being bullied by a band of lip syncing siblings, all in all a great experience."

Taylor didn't divulge details of the Jonas Brothers' alleged bullying on her, but a Twitter user has backed her story. While she didn't experience it first hand, the said person wrote, "my dad hates the Jonas Brothers because he used to work in a hotel restaurant and joe jonas sent his food back 4 times."

Another user raved about former child actors Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse while canceling the Jonas Brothers. "i've said it before and i'll say it again the sprouse twins were lovely ,,, sprouse brothers hive rise, goodbye jonads (sic)," she wrote. Taylor agreed, replying to the said user, "i am also team sprouse, they seem well-adjusted and that's saying a lot for child stars."

A Twitter user claimed Jonas Brothers were mean to her.

Jonas Brothers, who consisted of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, have not responded to Taylor's claim.