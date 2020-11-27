 
 

Adam Levine Cuts to the Chase in Grammy Nominations Debate

The Maroon 5 frontman refuses to join in the conversation about who deserves to get nominated for the prestigious music awards, telling his fans to focus on 'someone you love' instead.

  Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Adam Levine could not care less about the debate surrounding 2021 Grammy Awards. The Maroon 5 frontman refused to join in the conversation about who deserves to get nominated for the prestigious music awards after the Recording Academy came under fire following the Grammys' nominations announcement.

Making use of Instagram Story, the 41-year-old shared his thought on the matter along with a mirror selfie wherein he wore a colorful outfit and a pair of pink shoes. "I've decided that people either love or hate the Grammys too much," he stated. "Seriously, who gives a f**k either way?" Instead, he encouraged his followers to "go hug someone you love."

Adam Levine's Instagram Story

Adam Levine urged fans to 'hug someone' they love instead of debating over 2021 Grammy Awards nominations.

Adam's statement came after a number of artists criticized the Grammys over its selections for the upcoming ceremony. One in particular was The Weeknd who made use of Twitter and Instagram to attack the awards show officials for snubbing him. "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency," he declared in the Tuesday, November 24 post.

Following in the footsteps of The Weeknd was Teyana Taylor. She let out her annoyance on Twitter after failing to shortlist among male artists in the Best R&B Album category. "Y'all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is d**k in this category (sic)," she complained.

Kehlani, on the other hand, shared a similar response with Adam. Although she also failed to land nods, she refused to get upset. In response to a fan's urging, she stated, "HA! i don't think anyone should ever be mad about these things. we are all hella blessed to do what we do and have so many fans affirming us daily, at shows, when we drop projects! stress makes you sick why you want me to be mad pookiepie (sic)!!"

2021 Grammy Awards aside, Adam has won three Grammys in the past. He secured the Best New Artist trophy with his band in 2004, as well as two other wins for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "This Love" and "Makes Me Wonder" in 2005 and 2007 respectively.

