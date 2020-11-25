 
 

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Expecting First Child

The MTV reality television personality is adding father to his resume as he announces wife Lauren is pregnant with their first child, two years after wedding.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Jersey Shore" star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is set to become a dad.

The reality TV star's wife, Lauren, is pregnant with the couple's first child.

The happy couple shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday (24Nov20), revealing the "baby Sorrentino" is due in May, 2021.

The "Jersey Shore" regular's castmates were quick to congratulate the father-to-be. Pauly D commented, "Now that's a situation my dude!!!!" while Vinny Guadagnino added, "Errrhhhhh meerrrrr gerrrrrddddd (sic) !!!!"

Mike and his college sweetheart wife wed in November, 2018 just before his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion.

The mom-to-be posted the same pictures on her own social media page. "Our biggest blessing is on it's way," she gushed and her husband exclaimed, "It's happening."

Fellow "Jersey Shore" star Snooki responded, "Sooo happy for you my mawma! Always here for you! Call me when your nipples grow the size of a small plate." She added another comment on the father-to-be's page, "LOVE YOU BOTH sooo sooo excited for you!"

Meanwhile, Deena Nicole Cortese wrote, "So excited for you both! Love you guys so much." To the pregnant Lauren, she added, "Soooo excited for you guys!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world ! Pregnancy buddies."

Deena is pregnant with her second child with husband Christopher Buckner. "We're so excited to announce we're expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021," she announced in October. "Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily."

