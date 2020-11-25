 
 

Nicki Minaj Still Holding a Grudge Against Grammys for Snubbing Her in 2012

Nicki Minaj Still Holding a Grudge Against Grammys for Snubbing Her in 2012
Instagram
Music

The 'Anaconda' femcee still hasn't forgiven the Recording Academy for giving 2012 Best New Artist title to Bon Iver instead of her despite her impressive accomplishments that year.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - New mum Nicki Minaj noted Grammy nominations day on Tuesday (24Nov20) by putting the Recording Academy on blast for her 2012 snub.

The "Anaconda" hitmaker still hasn't forgiven the powers that be for failing to give her the Best New Artist honour following her breakout year.

"Never forget the Grammys didn't give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade - went on to inspire a generation," she snarled on social media. "They gave it to the white man Bon Iver."

  See also...

Meanwhile, Twitter and Instagram lit up after the 2021 nominations were announced following a shocking The Weeknd snub - the Canadian hitmaker, who has dominated many of the awards shows this year, didn't pick up a single mention.

Beyonce dominates the 2021 nominations list with nine.

Teyana Taylor criticised Recording Academy officials this year for failing to shortlist any female artists in the Best R&B Album category for the 2021 Grammy Awards. "Y'all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is d**k in this category (sic)," she scoffed.

Meanwhile, fellow singer Kehlani was unfazed by the snub. "HA! i don't think anyone should ever be mad about these things. we are all hella blessed to do what we do and have so many fans affirming us daily, at shows, when we drop projects! stress makes you sick why you want me to be mad pookiepie (sic)!!"

You can share this post!

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Expecting First Child

Tearful Noah Cyrus Pays Tribute to Mom and Team for Her First Grammy Nomination
Related Posts
New Mom Nicki Minaj Promises 'Raw Unfiltered Look' at Her Life in New Docu-Series

New Mom Nicki Minaj Promises 'Raw Unfiltered Look' at Her Life in New Docu-Series

Nicki Minaj Retracts Denial of Leaked Davido Collaboration

Nicki Minaj Retracts Denial of Leaked Davido Collaboration

Nicki Minaj Doesn't Hire a Nanny for Her 1-Month-Old Son

Nicki Minaj Doesn't Hire a Nanny for Her 1-Month-Old Son

Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death

Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death

Most Read
Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance
Music

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Called Out for Allegedly Copying 'Prisoner' Music Video

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Called Out for Allegedly Copying 'Prisoner' Music Video

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse

Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse

Bad Bunny Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Backing Out of 2020 AMAs Performance

Bad Bunny Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Backing Out of 2020 AMAs Performance

The Weeknd Gets Tongues Wagging With Bandaged Appearance at AMAs 2020

The Weeknd Gets Tongues Wagging With Bandaged Appearance at AMAs 2020