Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Debut Newborn After Welcoming Baby No. 3

The 'Jersey Shore' star and his spouse Lauren are 'overjoyed' to announce that they have welcomed a new addition to their growing family, a bouncing baby girl Luna.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, have welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Luna Lucia Sorrentino. The proud parents announced the arrival of their bundle of joy in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, March 7.

"Gym Tan Situation Family of 5," they captioned a series of photos and videos from the hospital, adding, "We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family."

Luna weighed in at 5 pounds and 6 ounces and measured 18.25 inches long at birth. The happy couple also revealed that the newborn arrived at 3:49 p.m. on March 6.

"3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn't have it any other way," they wrote, referring to their other two children, 2-year-old son Romeo and infant daughter Mia, who was born in January 2023.

Mike and Lauren first announced their pregnancy in September 2023, expressing their excitement and gratitude. "Good things come in threes," they wrote at the time. "Adding another pumpkin to our patch. Baby #3 coming March 2024."

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 and have been open about their struggles with infertility and miscarriage prior to welcoming their children. Lauren has spoken candidly about her experiences to help others going through similar challenges.

Mike, who recently celebrated eight years of sobriety, has been praised by his fellow "Jersey Shore" castmates for his commitment to family and his dedication to staying healthy.

The Sorrentinos' baby news comes as a joyous celebration for both the family and fans of the reality TV stars. Luna Lucia joins a growing brood of fellow "Jersey Shore" children, including the kids of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and Deena Nicole Cortese.

