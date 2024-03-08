 

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Debut Newborn After Welcoming Baby No. 3

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Debut Newborn After Welcoming Baby No. 3
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Jersey Shore' star and his spouse Lauren are 'overjoyed' to announce that they have welcomed a new addition to their growing family, a bouncing baby girl Luna.

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, have welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Luna Lucia Sorrentino. The proud parents announced the arrival of their bundle of joy in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, March 7.

"Gym Tan Situation Family of 5," they captioned a series of photos and videos from the hospital, adding, "We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family."

Luna weighed in at 5 pounds and 6 ounces and measured 18.25 inches long at birth. The happy couple also revealed that the newborn arrived at 3:49 p.m. on March 6.

"3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn't have it any other way," they wrote, referring to their other two children, 2-year-old son Romeo and infant daughter Mia, who was born in January 2023.

  Editors' Pick

Mike and Lauren first announced their pregnancy in September 2023, expressing their excitement and gratitude. "Good things come in threes," they wrote at the time. "Adding another pumpkin to our patch. Baby #3 coming March 2024."

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 and have been open about their struggles with infertility and miscarriage prior to welcoming their children. Lauren has spoken candidly about her experiences to help others going through similar challenges.

Mike, who recently celebrated eight years of sobriety, has been praised by his fellow "Jersey Shore" castmates for his commitment to family and his dedication to staying healthy.

The Sorrentinos' baby news comes as a joyous celebration for both the family and fans of the reality TV stars. Luna Lucia joins a growing brood of fellow "Jersey Shore" children, including the kids of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and Deena Nicole Cortese.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Faces Backlash for 'Dangling' Baby Son in Selfie

Gigi Hadid Won't Attend Oscars 2024 With Boyfriend Bradley Cooper
Related Posts
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Blames Depression, Anxiety and Self-Doubt for His Drug Addiction

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Blames Depression, Anxiety and Self-Doubt for His Drug Addiction

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Announce Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Announce Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren 'Thrilled' to Have Welcomed Baby No. 2

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren 'Thrilled' to Have Welcomed Baby No. 2

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Announce Baby No. 2

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Announce Baby No. 2

Latest News
Kane Brown Got 'Neutered' Because He's 'Scared' of Another Child
  • Mar 08, 2024

Kane Brown Got 'Neutered' Because He's 'Scared' of Another Child

Gigi Hadid Won't Attend Oscars 2024 With Boyfriend Bradley Cooper
  • Mar 08, 2024

Gigi Hadid Won't Attend Oscars 2024 With Boyfriend Bradley Cooper

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Debut Newborn After Welcoming Baby No. 3
  • Mar 08, 2024

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Debut Newborn After Welcoming Baby No. 3

Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Faces Backlash for 'Dangling' Baby Son in Selfie
  • Mar 08, 2024

Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Faces Backlash for 'Dangling' Baby Son in Selfie

Karol G 'Super Grateful' After Picking Up Billboard's Woman of the Year 2024
  • Mar 08, 2024

Karol G 'Super Grateful' After Picking Up Billboard's Woman of the Year 2024

Jenelle Evans Unable to File for Divorce Due to This Reason
  • Mar 08, 2024

Jenelle Evans Unable to File for Divorce Due to This Reason

Most Read
Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-07 11:03:27

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Applauded for Cleaning Up Trash After Watching 'Dune: Part Two'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Applauded for Cleaning Up Trash After Watching 'Dune: Part Two'

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

KJ Apa Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry

KJ Apa Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry