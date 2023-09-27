Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Announce Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Pesce are expanding their family. Taking to social media, the "Jersey Shore" star and his spouse announced that they're currently expecting baby No. 3.

The couple shared the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, September 26. Sharing some family portraits in which they posed with their two kids and a strip of ultrasound photos, they wrote, "Good things come in threes. Adding another pumpkin to our patch. Baby #3 coming March 2024."

The post has since been flooded with positive comments from fellow "Jersey Shore" stars. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gushed, "Welcome to the 3 club!!!!" Vinny Guadagnino simply added, "Anotha one." Jenni "JWoww" Farley, meanwhile, sent out a series of clapping emojis.

The baby news arrived just eight months after Mike and Lauren welcomed their second child together. On January 25, the pair told Page Six via a representative, "We couldn't be more excited to announce the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino... We appreciate everyone's well wishes and are so thrilled to start this new chapter as a family of four."

Mike confirmed Lauren's pregnancy back on July 31, 2022. "We have an amazing announcement!! We're a growing family! Baby on the way," he wrote at that time alongside a picture of himself, Lauren and their first child Romeo Reign. "January 2023. God is Good."

Lauren also shared the exciting news on Instagram Story, writing, "We're Pregnant!" Meanwhile, Romeo, who wore a blue shirt that appeared to say "big bro" in white letters in the snap shared by Mike, expressed his excitement in a separate post on his own Instagram account, which is run by Mike and Lauren. "Big brother Romeo reporting for duty. Baby coming January 2023," the post read. The proud dad commented, "Lessss goooooooo."

