 

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Announce Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Announce Pregnancy With Baby No. 3
Instagram
Celebrity

The baby news arrives just eight months after the 'Jersey Shore' star and his wife welcomed their second child together, daughter Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Pesce are expanding their family. Taking to social media, the "Jersey Shore" star and his spouse announced that they're currently expecting baby No. 3.

The couple shared the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, September 26. Sharing some family portraits in which they posed with their two kids and a strip of ultrasound photos, they wrote, "Good things come in threes. Adding another pumpkin to our patch. Baby #3 coming March 2024."

  Editors' Pick

The post has since been flooded with positive comments from fellow "Jersey Shore" stars. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gushed, "Welcome to the 3 club!!!!" Vinny Guadagnino simply added, "Anotha one." Jenni "JWoww" Farley, meanwhile, sent out a series of clapping emojis.

The baby news arrived just eight months after Mike and Lauren welcomed their second child together. On January 25, the pair told Page Six via a representative, "We couldn't be more excited to announce the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino... We appreciate everyone's well wishes and are so thrilled to start this new chapter as a family of four."

Mike confirmed Lauren's pregnancy back on July 31, 2022. "We have an amazing announcement!! We're a growing family! Baby on the way," he wrote at that time alongside a picture of himself, Lauren and their first child Romeo Reign. "January 2023. God is Good."

Lauren also shared the exciting news on Instagram Story, writing, "We're Pregnant!" Meanwhile, Romeo, who wore a blue shirt that appeared to say "big bro" in white letters in the snap shared by Mike, expressed his excitement in a separate post on his own Instagram account, which is run by Mike and Lauren. "Big brother Romeo reporting for duty. Baby coming January 2023," the post read. The proud dad commented, "Lessss goooooooo."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Layzie Bone Asks for Prayers Amid Krayzie Bone's 'Unexpected' Hospitalization

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Sparks Engagement Rumors After Wearing Ring on That Finger at Brother's Wedding
Related Posts
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren 'Thrilled' to Have Welcomed Baby No. 2

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren 'Thrilled' to Have Welcomed Baby No. 2

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Announce Baby No. 2

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Announce Baby No. 2

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino 'Ready' for Baby No. 2 With Wife Lauren Pesce

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino 'Ready' for Baby No. 2 With Wife Lauren Pesce

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Calls Cops on Brother Over Unannounced Visit

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Calls Cops on Brother Over Unannounced Visit

Latest News
'Drew Barrymore Show' Plans October Return as WGA Strike Officially Ends
  • Sep 27, 2023

'Drew Barrymore Show' Plans October Return as WGA Strike Officially Ends

Cardi B Claims She's Tormented by Perverted Ghost
  • Sep 27, 2023

Cardi B Claims She's Tormented by Perverted Ghost

Remi Bader Shuts Down Rumors Her Boyfriend Is 'Being Paid' to Date Her
  • Sep 27, 2023

Remi Bader Shuts Down Rumors Her Boyfriend Is 'Being Paid' to Date Her

Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert
  • Sep 27, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris
  • Sep 27, 2023

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Harry Styles Seen Holding Hands With Rumored GF Taylor Russell in London
  • Sep 27, 2023

Harry Styles Seen Holding Hands With Rumored GF Taylor Russell in London

Most Read
Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split
Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

Kerry Washington Revisits Her Decision to Have Termination on New Memoir

Kerry Washington Revisits Her Decision to Have Termination on New Memoir

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Usher Remembers Discovering His Absent Dad Dying in Hospital After Tracking Him Down

Usher Remembers Discovering His Absent Dad Dying in Hospital After Tracking Him Down