Jeremih's Body 'Viciously Attacked' by Covid-19 in 'Rare' Battle

WENN Celebrity

Jeremih's battle with the deadly coronavirus is described as 'vicious' and 'rare for a young man without underlying conditions' as the singer remains in ICU.

Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - R&B singer Jeremih continues to battle a "rare" form of Covid-19 that has "viciously attacked his body," his rep shares in an update.

The "Don't Tell 'Em" hitmaker is undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois where he remains "in critical condition," according to his agent, who tells Variety his run-in with the coronavirus is "rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions."

"There's no shame in contracting Covid-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others," they add. "Everyone diagnosed with Covid-19 is affected differently. Unfortunately for Jeremih, Covid-19 viciously attacked his body."

It still isn't clear when the star fell ill or when he was first admitted to the hospital.

Things were looking bleak for the hitmaker over the weekend (14-15Nov20), but his pal 50 Cent has since updated fans to give them a little hope.

He posted a photo of Jeremih to Instagram on Sunday night and wrote, "Thank you for praying for my Boy @jeremih, he is responsive today, doing a little better."

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper previously tweeted, "Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih. He is like a brother to me and he's ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him."

Trey Songz wrote, "@Jeremih we love you and we praying for you!" Toni Braxton tweeted, "Keeping Jeremih in my prayers."

Fabolous added, "Prayers up for my dog @jeremih.. Everybody ask God to keep his hands on him & be blessed to pull thru."

Emmy Rossum sent a similar message as well, "Just heard about Jeremih and sending so many prayers for his recovery. Covid is real folks. Wear your mask."